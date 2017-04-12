Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Leicester City 0.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester
Leicester City kept Atletico Madrid within reach as they restricted the dominant Spaniards to a single goal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Koke had already hit the visitors' post in the first half when the referee judged Marc Albrighton's foul on Antoine Griezmann had been inside the penalty area.
Replays showed contact was made outside the box but Griezmann duly stepped up to send Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way.
Fernando Torres slipped as the goal beckoned in the second half but, that chance apart, Atletico struggled to carve out clear-cut openings against a stubborn Leicester defence.
Robert Huth - who will be banned for the second leg after being booked - saw a shot blocked and Shinji Okazaki narrowly failed to make contact with a low cross in the best of Leicester's rare raids forward.
'Do a Sevilla'
Despite giving up 68% of possession and failing to register a shot on target, Leicester will take heart from their previous encounter with La Liga opposition.
They were similarly dominated by Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie, but turned round the visitors' 2-1 lead on a tumultuous night at the King Power Stadium.
Having reached the final in two of the last three years, however, Atletico are a team of greater pedigree and expectations than their compatriots.
With the meanest defence in La Liga and Griezmann poised to counter, Atletico are also ideally suited to withstand whatever atmosphere the Foxes fans whip up next Tuesday.
Griezmann's first-half masterclass
The technical quality of Atletico's players was matched by a shrewd tactical plan from manager Diego Simeone that sought out the space Leicester tried to deny them.
Griezmann - reputedly a summer target for Manchester United - popped up between the lines, with midfield anchorman Wilfred Ndidi and the two centre-backs uncertain who was best placed to pick him up.
It was the France international's more obvious quality that earned Atletico the opener as his searing pace spread panic in the Leicester defence and Albrighton bundled him over.
Referee Jonas Eriksson pointed to the spot despite Leicester's protests and Schmeichel could not produce a third penalty save after his two in the tie against Sevilla.
Almost as important might be the yellow card that Huth received in attempting to contain Griezmann.
The German will be suspended for the second leg and, with captain Wes Morgan not yet back from injury, boss Craig Shakespeare will have to make do and mend in the centre of defence on the biggest night in the club's history.
Rewind just eight years...
While the Leicester fans high in the Vicente Calderon weighed up whether they were satisfied with the way the tie was poised at its halfway point, some might have taken time to reflect on the heights the team have scaled in just a few short years.
Eight years ago almost to the day - 11 April 2009 - their team travelled to the less illustrious surroundings of Hereford's Edgar Street ground in League One.
Midfielder Andy King, who played that day in Hereford and came on in the second half in Madrid, is the only Foxes player who connects the two wildly contrasting eras.
Analysis
Former Manchester United, Everton and England defender Phil Neville on BBC Radio 5 live:
It was an outstanding result. Craig Shakespeare would have taken that before tonight .
Leicester have defended really well and limited Atletico Madrid to shots from distance. It was just a horrendous penalty decision that has cost them the game.
We have no monitor and no television replays and I knew straight away that Marc Albrighton's challenge was outside the box. We must be about 80 yards away from the incident. The referee was right on top of it. It was a diabolical decision.
I didn't expect that sort of defensive concentration from them. I feared the worst after their 4-2 defeat by Everton on Sunday. I keep thinking that the Leicester fairytale can't continue, but the fans here believe.
What I will say however, is that Atletico might prefer playing Leicester at the King Power where they will be forced to come out and attack.
Man of the match - Gabi
Match stats
- Atletico Madrid have won 17 of their 22 Champions League home games under Diego Simeone, with the Spanish club unbeaten in the knockout stages.
- Leicester have lost on each of their three European trips to Madrid, with Atletico still unbeaten at home against English sides (winning six, drawing five).
- The Madrid club have progressed in six of their last eight European cup ties against English opposition.
- Atletico Madrid have also kept a clean sheet in 16 of their last 18 Champions League games at the Calderón.
- Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine Champions League appearances at the Calderon (eight goals, two assists).
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luís
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forCorreaat 65'minutes
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 8Saúl
- 6Koke
- 9TorresSubstituted forParteyat 75'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 11Correa
- 17Cerci
- 19Hernández
- 22Partey
- 23Gaitán
- 24Giménez
- 25Campos Moreira
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 17Simpson
- 29BenalouaneBooked at 49mins
- 6HuthBooked at 58mins
- 28Fuchs
- 26Mahrez
- 4Drinkwater
- 25Ndidi
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 27mins
- 20OkazakiSubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forSlimaniat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chilwell
- 10King
- 13Amartey
- 19Slimani
- 21Zieler
- 22Gray
- 23Ulloa
- Referee:
- Jonas Eriksson
- Attendance:
- 51,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Leicester City 0.
Attempt blocked. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Jamie Vardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Fernando Torres.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Robert Huth (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Booking
Robert Huth (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Huth (Leicester City).
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Robert Huth (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Danny Simpson (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Robert Huth (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Danny Simpson.