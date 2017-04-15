Oldham Athletic 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Phil Parkinson's Bolton are four points clear of third-placed Fleetwood despite Saturday's defeat

Sheffield United were crowned League One champions as 10-man Oldham beat second-placed Bolton thanks to Lee Erwin's second-half goal.

Wanderers' own promotion bid is faltering after back-to-back losses, though they still hold a four-point lead over third-placed Fleetwood.

The home side created the first chance as Erwin beat two defenders before pulling his shot a yard off target.

Darren Pratley twice fired over for Bolton in a dour opening half which was dominated by well-drilled defences.

Oldham almost scored when visiting goalkeeper Mark Howard palmed out Peter Clarke's shot before also saving from Paul Green, but they went down to 10 men in the 64th minute as striker Michael Ngoo picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Dean Moxey.

Despite his dismissal, the Latics broke through after 76 minutes when Howard parried a low cross against team-mate Jay Spearing and Erwin helped the ball over the line for his 10th goal of the season.

Bolton were denied when Dorian Dervite's effort was cleared off the line by Ryan McLaughlin, while Adam Le Fondre and Chris Long both hit the crossbar in a frantic finish.

Oldham's win saw them move six points above the relegation zone.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.