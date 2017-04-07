BBC Sport - Harry Maguire: Hull City players didn't know who Marco Silva was

'Marco who?' Hull players didn't know new boss

Hull defender Harry Maguire tells Football Focus the club's players did not know who manager Marco Silva was when he was appointed in January.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 8 April from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

