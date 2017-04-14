Gillingham 3-1 Bristol Rovers

Cody McDonald scored two late goals as Gillingham strengthened their chances of League One survival and struck a major blow to Bristol Rovers' promotion hopes.

McDonald rifled a fine finish into the roof of the net in the 90th minute, just as the pressure was mounting on the hosts, before lofting Rovers keeper Joe Lumley in the sixth minute of added time.

The Gills had led through Josh Wright's thunderous strike from close range but Rovers levelled when Billy Bodin confidently converted a penalty.

It had looked like Bristol Rovers might win it as they piled men forward, but McDonald's late double proved decisive.

The game came alive after a poor first half when Rovers failed to deal with a long throw and Wright, Gillingham's main threat, fired home on 64 minutes.

But Deji Oshilaja hauled down Tom Lockyer in the box 10 minutes later for a certain penalty, and Bodin converted before McDonald had the final say.

Report supplied by the Press Association.