Newport's Labadie has appeal rejected on three-match ban

Joss Labadie sent off pic
Joss Labadie receives his marching orders

Newport County's bid to avoid League Two relegation has suffered a further blow after midfielder Joss Labadie received a three-match ban for his red card in the 1-0 home win over Crawley.

Labadie saw red after a confrontation with Crawley's Welsh defender Josh Yorwerth, who was also sent off.

Newport appealed against the dismissal but were rejected at a hearing.

Captain Labadie now misses games away to Exeter City, at home to Yeovil and their trip to face Plymouth Argyle.

