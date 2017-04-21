Hibs v Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup: Classic semi-final ties

Media playback is not supported on this device Hibernian v Aberdeen: Five classic Scottish Cup goals

Scottish Cup: Hibernian v Aberdeen Date: Saturday, 22 April Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Kick-off: 12:15 Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland and online; listen on BBC Radio Scotland and online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

BBC One Scotland will provide live coverage of Hibernian v Aberdeen in the first of the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday lunchtime.

Under Alan Stubbs, Hibs finally lifted the Scottish Cup again at the 114th time of asking with a dramatic 3-2 win over Rangers in May.

Aberdeen, League Cup winners in 2014, have not taken the oldest domestic trophy back to the Granite City since a penalty shoot-out win over Celtic in 1990.

The two clubs first met at Hampden in the 1947 Scottish Cup final; Aberdeen triumphing 2-1 in front of more than 80,000 fans.

BBC Scotland reflects on the previous battles between Hibs and Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

1979: Hibernian 2-1 Aberdeen, Hampden Park

Aberdeen had a team of star players, including Alex McLeish (right)

Aberdeen were on the cusp of something very special. Led by Alex Ferguson and loaded with names such as Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan and Joe Harper, the Dons had already beaten Hibs in that season's League Cup semi-final.

The Dons would go on to win the league, at Easter Road, a year later, but that season both they and Hibs finished only three points apart in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Both sides had scored six goals apiece in the fourth round before coming through tough quarter-final encounters; Hibs dispatching Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Aberdeen beating Celtic in a replay in Glasgow.

With the semi-final on a Wednesday night at Hampden, only 9,387 made the trip.

Hibs recovered from Steve Archibald's opener to lead before half-time through Gordon Rae and Ally McLeod - and former Pittodrie boss Eddie Turnbull masterminded the Hibees' progress to the final.

The Edinburgh side's cup hoodoo would not be put to bed just yet though, with Rangers triumphing 3-2 in a second replay.

1986: Aberdeen 3-0 Hibernian, Dens Park

By now, big games were the norm for Aberdeen. By 5 April 1986, they were reigning league champions for the previous two seasons and only two weeks before the semi-final had gone out on away goals in the European Cup quarter-finals.

Further to that, they already had the League Cup in the bag, having defeated Hibs 3-0.

If that final defeat had not given the Easter Road side extra motivation then it came in the fact that Hearts were closing in on a league and cup double while Hibs were languishing at the bottom end of the table.

With both semi-finals kicking off at the same time, Hearts took the lead in the 13th minute at Hampden against Dundee United. An all-Edinburgh final was on.

But Billy Stark and Eric Black, who had scored the goals in the League Cup final, struck again to give Aberdeen a 2-0 half-time lead.

Joe Miller added a third nine minutes from time, with Hibs' only consolation being that, in the final, the Dons would go on to deny a Hearts side that had missed out on the league title on the final day.

1993: Aberdeen 1-0 Hibernian, Tynecastle Stadium

Mixu Paatelainen (right) was part of the winning Aberdeen team in 1993

In any other season, 1992-93 could have been a successful year for Aberdeen. Manager Willie Miller assembled a side of entertainers, including Eoin Jess, Paul Mason, Lee Richardson and Duncan Shearer.

However, they had a Rangers team in the midst of their nine-in-a-row pomp to contend with, a side that had got to within a whisker of the Champions League final.

The Dons would finish second in the title race and an own goal from Gary Smith meant they lost out in the League Cup final.

In the Scottish Cup, they were up against a Hibs side who enjoyed the bulk of the support at a packed Tynecastle.

Struggling in mid-table in the league, Hibs had nevertheless gone into the season as League Cup holders.

With the likes of Darren Jackson, Pat McGinlay and Keith Wright, they had a capable team but had lost four times out of four to Aberdeen in the league.

Once again, they had the added incentive of a possible Edinburgh derby in the final, with Hearts v Rangers at Celtic Park kicking off at the same time.

But, almost as Allan Preston had given Hearts the lead, Scott Booth put Aberdeen in front with what was to be the only goal of the game.

The Dons could not make it third time lucky against Rangers in the final, going down 2-1.

2000: Aberdeen 2-1 Hibernian, Hampden Park

Arild Stavrum (left of centre) scored Aberdeen's equaliser

Hibs suffered relegation in 1998 but under Alex McLeish bounced back at the first time of asking.

With a midfield containing Franck Sauzee and Russell Latapy, and Kenny Miller and Mixu Paatelainen up front, Hibs were assembling a very good team and went into this game as favourites.

It was a strange season for Aberdeen. Former Hibs boss Alex Miller had been sacked and Ebbe Skovdahl had arrived from Denmark.

He could not have endured a worse start, failing to pick up a point in his first seven games in charge before a 2-2 draw with Hibs stopped the rot. Even then, a 7-0 defeat followed against Celtic in their next game.

Despite their league form, they found solace in the cup, reaching the League Cup final, beating Rangers on the way, before losing to Celtic.

On a Sunday evening at Hampden, both sides cancelled each other out in the Scottish Cup semi before Latapy embarked on a solo run from the halfway line and slotted the ball beyond Jim Leighton.

It was a goal fit to win any occasion, but it only served to rouse Aberdeen from their slumber. Arild Stavrum scored from close-range to equalise before Andy Dow thumped a volley beyond Hibs goalkeeper Nick Colgan.

The final set the stage for Leighton, a legend of both clubs, to bow out of Scottish football with a winner's medal. However, his final lasted only two minutes after he was injured in a challenge with Rangers striker Rod Wallace.

Aberdeen played the rest of the game with striker Robbie Winters in goal, losing 4-0.

2012: Hibernian 2-1 Aberdeen, Hampden Park

Leigh Griffiths scored a late winner for Hibernian

When Hibs and Aberdeen line-up at Hampden on Saturday, they will do so buoyed by fine respective seasons.

Both are in-form, both are used to winning and both are brimming with an array of talent.

The battle of the Shinnies - Graeme and Andrew. The McGinns - Niall and John. Throw in Jonny Hayes, Jason Cummings, Shay Logan, Dylan McGeouch, Adam Rooney and David Gray and the scene is set for a scintillating semi-final.

That was not the case five years ago. Instead, it was two struggling teams who looked like they didn't want to be there.

Hibs were fighting relegation. Aberdeen were not much higher up the table.

The early signs were good, though. After Garry O'Connor prodded home in the opening minutes for Hibs, they dominated the first half and should have been more than one goal ahead by the break.

Aberdeen started the second half brightly and Rory Fallon chested down Matt Doherty's attempted clearance before unleashing a stunning 25-yard volley to equalise.

But then the two sides fell into a war of attrition. The game was crying out for a match-winner and up stepped Leigh Griffiths to score for his boyhood heroes and net a place in the final.

It proved a bittersweet win for Hibs. After so many near misses, finally the cup produced an all-Edinburgh final.

But it was Hearts who visited a 5-1 humiliation upon their rivals - a day that will long rank as one of the darkest in the club's history.