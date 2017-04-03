Celtic: Former players and pundits offer their views on Brendan Rodgers' debut season

Celtic sealed the title on Sunday at Tynecastle

Celtic won their sixth successive Scottish top-flight title on Sunday, adding the Premiership crown to the League Cup they had already won in what has been a successful debut season for manager Brendan Rodgers.

Having not lost a domestic game so far this campaign, and with a Scottish Cup semi-final coming up against Rangers, Celtic could add even more shine to the season in the next month or two.

A treble? A whole season without losing a domestic match? Such lofty ambitions are now close to becoming a reality for Rodgers' side.

The former Liverpool manager has taken Celtic to a different level since replacing Ronny Deila last summer.

In the wake of Sunday's 5-0 hammering of Hearts that secured the Premiership title, BBC Sport spoke to former players and pundits to gather their views on the impact Rodgers has had and how his team have shown up this season.

Brendan Rodgers has guided Celtic to an unbeaten domestic record so far this season

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd: "They put on a title-winning display at Tynecastle and showed the gulf in class to the rest of the teams.

"At this moment in time, they're head and shoulders above the rest of Scottish football.

"You can't single out players as they've all had their say and produced throughout the season. You could go through the whole team and the players have all been at their best.

"You have managers that have that impact on players. Whether it's a confidence that he exudes that goes through the rest of the team.

"He was very unlucky at Liverpool, but certainly the players here have taken it on board and the impact he's had at Celtic is almost faultless.

"His decision-making at times and tactical switches, I've almost never seen the like of it, and he is the main reason as to why Celtic are unbeaten domestically."

The title win is Celtic's sixth in a row

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant: "It's been wonderful the way they've played. Every player has affected the season and that's very important.

"It's been an outstanding season and Brendan has managed it really well. The job he has done at Celtic has made people sit up again.

"You've got to go out and play in a certain style when you're Celtic manager and he's done that fantastically well.

"Every time I see Celtic, I see different players playing exceptionally well. He's given them that belief.

"I think the treble is likely and they have the players that can do it, but on the day you have to perform and we saw the last time Celtic played Rangers that they didn't play particularly well and Rangers got the late draw, so we know that can happen and we know what cup ties are like.

"It's been a joy to watch Celtic and, for their supporters, it's a fantastic time watching this particular team."

The Celtic players have been reinvigorated by Rodgers this season

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton: "Brendan Rodgers has totally transformed the Celtic team and he has to take the most credit of all.

"People south of the border, a lot of them are ill-informed about Scottish football, but this was a Celtic team under the last manager that were struggling and had some really dark days in the Europa League, losing and being played off the park by Molde from Norway - and this was only last season.

"Brendan Rodgers came in and got them into the Champions League, which was massive.

"He's brought players in wisely, Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele, and he's got so much more out of the same group who were so poor last season."

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner: "The team is so different from last year, even though both teams won the championship.

"The way that Brendan has got the best out of players, the way they play on the front foot, the tempo of the passing and the ability to pass from middle to front, and everyone looks very comfortable.

"He's made players much better and that's the 'Brendan effect'. I think everyone respects him and he's created the right environment in training and games."

Ronny Deila won back-to-back titles with Celtic, but many fans remained unconvinced

Former Celtic winger Joe Miller: "It's outstanding the way Brendan Rodgers has conducted himself through the whole campaign.

"He's shown his class, temperament and ability. Any time he talks, he talks sense. He's composed and intelligent - the sign of a class manager.

"I can only imagine the respect the players have for Brendan in the Celtic dressing room.

"I like the fact he's saying this is the start and he wants to take the club forward and leave a legacy.

"I think he's keen to make his mark here and win as much as he can. He is a young manager and has years ahead of him."

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald: "The key word is relentless. I'm sure they will want to remain unbeaten and win the treble.

"I've been really impressed with Brendan, even before he came to Celtic.

"I like the way he talks about the game and his philosophies on the game. It's really positive for everyone at Celtic."

Summer signings Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair have had a massive impact this season

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It's just fantastic. I think the biggest thing, apart from two wonderful signings he's made, is that most of the squad is the same and, as a manager looking in, you see the changes he's made to individual players and made players better.

"I think that's the biggest accolade you can give Brendan, the way he's changed a team around without too many changes in personnel."