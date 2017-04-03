Toulouse sack Odsonne Edouard & Mathieu Cafaro over alleged pellet gun attack

Odsonne Edouard (right) featured for Paris St-Germain against Leicester City in last summer's International Champions Cup

French top-flight club Toulouse have sacked two players for their alleged part in a pellet gun attack.

On-loan forward Odsonne Edouard, 19, will be sent back to parent club Paris St-Germain, after he was questioned by police about the incident.

Team-mate Mathieu Cafaro, 20, was with him at the time "and will be sacked too", the club's president said.

The alleged victim has said he was shot in the ear with a pellet when a car pulled up by him as he was out walking.

Edouard was questioned by police after his car number plate was identified on CCTV footage.

Midfielder Cafaro later said he had fired the shot, according to Edouard's lawyer, quoted by AFP news agency.

"What Odsonne did is inadmissible, scandalous behaviour. For one he won't play again for us and secondly we're sending him back to Paris St-Germain," Toulouse president Olivier Sadran told RMC radio.

"He was with another player and he will be sacked too - it's unspeakable," he added.

Edouard has been bailed pending a 13 June court appearance.