Stuart Webber: Norwich City appoint new sporting director

Stuart Webber will be involved in identifying Norwich's next manager.

Championship club Norwich City have named Huddersfield Town's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director.

Huddersfield put Webber on gardening leave at the end of March after he expressed an interest to leave and a compensation deal has now been agreed.

The 33-year-old, who was the Terriers' head of football operations, previously worked at Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers and Wolves.

Webber will help identify a new head coach to succeed Alex Neil.

Norwich created the role of sporting director last month as part of a restructuring that saw Steve Stone taking on the position of managing director.

The Canaries, who are currently nine points outside the play-off places with only six games to play, have confirmed that Alan Irvine will remain in caretaker charge of the first team.

Aberystwyth-born Webber started his coaching badges aged 16 and in 2007 was appointed assistant head of youth at Wrexham.

He was headhunted by Liverpool in 2009, working under academy director Frank McParland, before joining QPR's first-team set-up in 2012.

Webber's career continued when he moved to Wolves to become head of recruitment, where he spent three years prior to joining Huddersfield.