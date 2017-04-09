Bologna 0-3 Roma

Italian Serie A
Roma celebrate
Roma's three goalscorers against Bologna were all former Premier League players

Edin Dzeko scored his 34th goal of the season as Roma beat Bologna to maintain their slim Serie A title hopes.

Federico Fazio lashed them into the lead with Dzeko setting up Mohamed Salah's lobbed second.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko tapped a third into an empty net in the second half to complete the scoring.

Roma are back within six points of leaders Juventus - with the two sides to meet in the capital three weeks from the end of the season.

Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan overtook rivals Inter into sixth place with a 4-0 win over struggling Palermo.

Milan led 3-0 at the break, with Gerard Deulofeu, on loan from Everton, scoring the sole goal of the second half.

Inter slipped a position after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Crotone, with Diego Falcinelli scoring twice for the hosts, who have now won two games in a row after losing seven of their previous eight.

On a high-scoring Sunday, Udinese beat Genoa 3-0 and Torino beat Cagliari 3-2. Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored his 24th Serie A goal of the season, keeping him joint top with Dzeko in the golden boot race. Sampdoria and Fiorentina drew 2-2 earlier in the day.

Line-ups

Bologna

  • 83Mirante
  • 4Krafth
  • 28Gastaldello
  • 20MaiettaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forTorosidisat 76'minutes
  • 25Masina
  • 31DzemailiBooked at 75mins
  • 5Pulgar
  • 16NagySubstituted forPetkovicat 63'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 9VerdiSubstituted forDi Francescoat 45'minutes
  • 10Destro
  • 11Krejci

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 2Oikonomou
  • 6Viviani
  • 8Taïder
  • 14Di Francesco
  • 15Mbaye
  • 17Donsah
  • 19Umar
  • 21Petkovic
  • 22Rizzo
  • 35Torosidis
  • 97Sarr

Roma

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 44ManolasBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVermaelenat 78'minutes
  • 20Fazio
  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 6StrootmanBooked at 69mins
  • 16De Rossi
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 11Salah
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forTottiat 85'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forPerottiat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Paredes
  • 7Grenier
  • 8Perotti
  • 10Totti
  • 13da Silva Peres
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 18Lobont
  • 19Alisson
  • 21Mário Rui
  • 30Santos da Silva
Referee:
Antonio Damato
Attendance:
22,947

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bologna 0, Roma 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bologna 0, Roma 3.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.

Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Di Francesco (Bologna).

Attempt missed. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.

Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Ladislav Krejci (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Francesco Totti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).

Francesco Totti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniele Gastaldello (Bologna).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Francesco Totti replaces Edin Dzeko.

Booking

Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Attempt blocked. Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.

Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna).

Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Kostas Manolas because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Domenico Maietta.

Booking

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Bologna 0, Roma 3. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Perotti following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Adam Masina.

Booking

Domenico Maietta (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kevin Strootman (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Domenico Maietta (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th April 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus31252462204277
2Roma31232669264371
3Napoli31207472333967
4Lazio31186752341860
5Atalanta31185852341859
6AC Milan31176847331457
7Inter Milan311741057352255
8Fiorentina311410749391052
9Sampdoria31129103937245
10Torino31111195952744
11Udinese31117134140140
12Chievo31115153545-1038
13Cagliari31105164162-2135
14Bologna3197152946-1734
15Sassuolo3195173849-1132
16Genoa3178163051-2129
17Empoli3158181849-3123
18Crotone3155212551-2620
19Palermo3136222567-4215
20Pescara3128213168-3714
View full Italian Serie A table

