Match ends, Bologna 0, Roma 3.
Bologna 0-3 Roma
Edin Dzeko scored his 34th goal of the season as Roma beat Bologna to maintain their slim Serie A title hopes.
Federico Fazio lashed them into the lead with Dzeko setting up Mohamed Salah's lobbed second.
Former Manchester City striker Dzeko tapped a third into an empty net in the second half to complete the scoring.
Roma are back within six points of leaders Juventus - with the two sides to meet in the capital three weeks from the end of the season.
Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan overtook rivals Inter into sixth place with a 4-0 win over struggling Palermo.
Milan led 3-0 at the break, with Gerard Deulofeu, on loan from Everton, scoring the sole goal of the second half.
Inter slipped a position after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Crotone, with Diego Falcinelli scoring twice for the hosts, who have now won two games in a row after losing seven of their previous eight.
On a high-scoring Sunday, Udinese beat Genoa 3-0 and Torino beat Cagliari 3-2. Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored his 24th Serie A goal of the season, keeping him joint top with Dzeko in the golden boot race. Sampdoria and Fiorentina drew 2-2 earlier in the day.
Line-ups
Bologna
- 83Mirante
- 4Krafth
- 28Gastaldello
- 20MaiettaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forTorosidisat 76'minutes
- 25Masina
- 31DzemailiBooked at 75mins
- 5Pulgar
- 16NagySubstituted forPetkovicat 63'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 9VerdiSubstituted forDi Francescoat 45'minutes
- 10Destro
- 11Krejci
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 2Oikonomou
- 6Viviani
- 8Taïder
- 14Di Francesco
- 15Mbaye
- 17Donsah
- 19Umar
- 21Petkovic
- 22Rizzo
- 35Torosidis
- 97Sarr
Roma
- 1Szczesny
- 2Rüdiger
- 44ManolasBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVermaelenat 78'minutes
- 20Fazio
- 3Nunes Jesus
- 6StrootmanBooked at 69mins
- 16De Rossi
- 4Nainggolan
- 11Salah
- 9DzekoSubstituted forTottiat 85'minutes
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forPerottiat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Paredes
- 7Grenier
- 8Perotti
- 10Totti
- 13da Silva Peres
- 15Vermaelen
- 18Lobont
- 19Alisson
- 21Mário Rui
- 30Santos da Silva
- Referee:
- Antonio Damato
- Attendance:
- 22,947
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 0, Roma 3.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.
Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Di Francesco (Bologna).
Attempt missed. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Di Francesco.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Ladislav Krejci (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Francesco Totti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).
Francesco Totti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Gastaldello (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Francesco Totti replaces Edin Dzeko.
Booking
Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna).
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Kostas Manolas because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Domenico Maietta.
Booking
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 0, Roma 3. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Perotti following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Adam Masina.
Booking
Domenico Maietta (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kevin Strootman (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Domenico Maietta (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.