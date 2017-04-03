Sam Winnall: Goal celebration 'upset' Barnsley head coach's daughter

Heckingbottom managed Winnall from June 2016, until the striker left for Wednesday in January

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall's goal celebration at Oakwell angered his daughter.

Winnall ran to the halfway line to celebrate in front of Tykes fans after scoring against his former club in the 1-1 draw on Saturday.

"I didn't see it, but it upset my little girl, she was fuming with him.

"If she ever sees him, I'll unleash her on him," 39-year-old Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield,

Winnall, 26, scored 48 goals in 116 appearances for Barnsley, before joining south Yorkshire rivals Wednesday for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window.

Barnsley supporters threw a soft toy at Winnall in the opening moments of Saturday's match

He received a frosty reception from some Barnsley supporters, who disrupted the start of the game by throwing a Peppa Pig soft toy at the striker.

However, it looked like he would have the last laugh after opening the scoring after 50 minutes, only for a late Angus MacDonald equaliser to earn the home side a 1-1 draw.

"I'm guessing if he's done it, he's done it to get back at the fans who were booing him", added Heckingbottom.

Sam Winnall chose not to celebrate in front of the Wednesday fans in the away end

"I noticed when Angus [MacDonald] scored, he made sure he jogged past Sam and gave him a little tap.

"I've got no problem with it. It's all part of the game".