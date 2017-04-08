League One
Bury0Bradford2

Bury 0-2 Bradford City

Bradford maintained their League One play-off push with victory at Bury.

James Vaughan spurned two good chances for the hosts before Mark Marshall broke the deadlock after 56 minutes.

Charlie Wyke then tapped in Bradford's second in the 84th minute to make it back-to-back wins and close the gap on second-placed Bolton to seven points.

The Bantams started strongly, with Alex Jones heading over from a Marshall cross while Wyke's shot was saved by Joe Murphy.

Marshall then tested Murphy at his near post before Bury replied with Vaughan and Jacob Mellis firing wide in quick succession.

Marshall struck straight at Murphy right on half-time, while Callum Styles and Vaughan were off target for the hosts after the break.

But Marshall cut in from the right to open the scoring, curling into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

And although substitute Jordy Hiwula was denied by Murphy, the Bradford substitute later squared for Wyke to convert his seventh Bradford goal and leave Bury one point above the relegation zone.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Bury

  • 41Murphy
  • 2JonesSubstituted forMooreat 29'minutesSubstituted forLoweat 71'minutes
  • 25Barnett
  • 6KayBooked at 45mins
  • 5BurgessBooked at 78mins
  • 3Leigh
  • 34Styles
  • 44CaddisBooked at 90mins
  • 18MellisSubstituted forBurgessat 81'minutes
  • 29Miller
  • 12VaughanBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 11Pope
  • 17Bryan
  • 20Burgess
  • 28Moore
  • 38Pennant
  • 39Lowe

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 29McMahon
  • 23McArdle
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 3Meredith
  • 6Vincelot
  • 14Cullen
  • 19JonesSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 70'minutes
  • 10ClarkeSubstituted forLawat 62'minutes
  • 7MarshallSubstituted forDiengat 75'minutes
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 2Darby
  • 4Law
  • 5Toner
  • 8Dieng
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 12Sattelmaier
  • 24Devine
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
5,268

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 0, Bradford City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 0, Bradford City 2.

Booking

Paul Caddis (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Caddis (Bury).

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).

Paul Caddis (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).

Cameron Burgess (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).

Scott Burgess (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

James Meredith (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Burgess (Bury).

Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 0, Bradford City 2. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

Attempt missed. Scott Burgess (Bury) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).

Paul Caddis (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Scott Burgess replaces Jacob Mellis.

Booking

Cameron Burgess (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Timothee Dieng replaces Mark Marshall.

Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Bradford City).

Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Bradford City).

Antony Kay (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Ryan Lowe replaces Taylor Moore.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Alex Jones.

Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Callum Styles (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Josh Cullen (Bradford City).

Jacob Mellis (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Nicky Law replaces Billy Clarke because of an injury.

Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antony Kay (Bury).

Goal!

Goal! Bury 0, Bradford City 1. Mark Marshall (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Bury) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Callum Styles (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

James Vaughan (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd422610680453588
2Bolton422310963352879
3Fleetwood4220121058401872
4Bradford421818657391872
5Scunthorpe4220101271512070
6Millwall421813115950967
7Southend4218121264501466
8Bristol Rovers421712136159263
9Rochdale421710156660661
10Oxford Utd42179165851760
11Peterborough421610165755258
12MK Dons421413155452255
13Wimbledon421315145252054
14Walsall411315134851-354
15Northampton42149195966-751
16Charlton421117145151050
17Oldham421115162942-1348
18Bury421210205871-1346
19Shrewsbury421210204359-1646
20Gillingham421113185472-1846
21Port Vale411112184463-1945
22Swindon421110214360-1743
23Chesterfield42910233966-2737
24Coventry42811233462-2835
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you