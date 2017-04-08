Coventry City 1-0 Peterborough United

Ruben Lameiras scored his first league goal for Coventry for almost a year

Coventry City shelved the likely prospect of relegation from League One for another week as they beat Peterborough United at the Ricoh Arena.

After City keeper Lee Burge had saved a first-half Craig Mackail-Smith penalty, Ruben Lameiras struck the only goal of the game on 51 minutes.

The Portuguese winger collected the ball in space before slotting past Posh goalkeeper Luke McGhee with a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Six days on from their Checkatrade Trophy win at Wembley, Coventry would have gone down if they had lost.

But they stay bottom as 23rd-placed Chesterfield also won, beating Port Vale, and Mark Robins' side go into the Easter weekend still 11 points adrift of safety with four games left.

City must win all four to stand any chance of survival - and their task was made harder by Shrewsbury Town's 1-0 home win over Rochdale.

Mid-table Peterborough arrived at the Ricoh Arena looking for their third straight league win, but it was Coventry who did everything but score in the first half.

Jordan Turnbull nearly opened the scoring for the Sky Blues as early as the sixth minute, but his header was cleared off the line, then Stuart Beavon's acrobatic overhead kick hit the post.

Despite City's dominance, Posh were awarded a 38th-minute penalty after Gael Bigirimana fouled Martin Samuelsen, but home keeper Burge, their late Wembley hero, was again on form, saving Mackail-Smith's effort with his feet.