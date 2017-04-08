Match ends, Coventry City 1, Peterborough United 0.
Coventry City 1-0 Peterborough United
Coventry City shelved the likely prospect of relegation from League One for another week as they beat Peterborough United at the Ricoh Arena.
After City keeper Lee Burge had saved a first-half Craig Mackail-Smith penalty, Ruben Lameiras struck the only goal of the game on 51 minutes.
The Portuguese winger collected the ball in space before slotting past Posh goalkeeper Luke McGhee with a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.
Six days on from their Checkatrade Trophy win at Wembley, Coventry would have gone down if they had lost.
But they stay bottom as 23rd-placed Chesterfield also won, beating Port Vale, and Mark Robins' side go into the Easter weekend still 11 points adrift of safety with four games left.
City must win all four to stand any chance of survival - and their task was made harder by Shrewsbury Town's 1-0 home win over Rochdale.
Mid-table Peterborough arrived at the Ricoh Arena looking for their third straight league win, but it was Coventry who did everything but score in the first half.
Jordan Turnbull nearly opened the scoring for the Sky Blues as early as the sixth minute, but his header was cleared off the line, then Stuart Beavon's acrobatic overhead kick hit the post.
Despite City's dominance, Posh were awarded a 38th-minute penalty after Gael Bigirimana fouled Martin Samuelsen, but home keeper Burge, their late Wembley hero, was again on form, saving Mackail-Smith's effort with his feet.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 21FoleyBooked at 82mins
- 7Clarke
- 4Turnbull
- 24Haynes
- 27Thomas
- 5Bigirimana
- 31StevensonSubstituted forReillyat 70'minutes
- 11ReidSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
- 8Lameiras
- 16Beavon
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 10Jones
- 12Reilly
- 17Folivi
- 20Tudgay
- 23Charles-Cook
- 30Kelly-Evans
Peterborough
- 1McGee
- 2Smith
- 4Bostwick
- 6BaldwinBooked at 90mins
- 29Binnom-WilliamsSubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
- 11Maddison
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 42GrantSubstituted forForresterat 66'minutes
- 36Samuelsen
- 13Mackail-SmithSubstituted forNicholsat 66'minutes
- 37Morias
Substitutes
- 3Hughes
- 5Tafazolli
- 8Forrester
- 10Taylor
- 14Tyler
- 16Inman
- 21Nichols
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 10,551
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Peterborough United 0.
Booking
Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United).
Stuart Beavon (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Smith (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City).
Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kevin Foley (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Foley (Coventry City).
Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stuart Beavon (Coventry City) because of an injury.
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Taylor (Peterborough United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Callum Reilly.
Foul by Stuart Beavon (Coventry City).
Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Paul Taylor.
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Paul Taylor replaces Jerome Binnom-Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Callum Reilly replaces Ben Stevenson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ben Stevenson (Coventry City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Tom Nichols replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Chris Forrester replaces Anthony Grant.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Junior Morias (Peterborough United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Peterborough United 0. Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Beavon.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.