Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Raith Rovers

Kallum Higginbotham scored his second goal in consecutive games

Kallum Higginbotham's penalty saw Dunfermline move eight points clear of the Championship basement as Raith Rovers' relegation fears deepened.

Paul McMullan was brought down by Jason Thompson early in the second half and Higginbotham chipped in the spot-kick.

Nicky Clark missed two great chances to finish it, but sent his header and shot straight at goalkeeper Pavol Penksa.

Defeat leaves John Hughes' side just two points above St Mirren and Ayr United at the bottom.