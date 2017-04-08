Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Raith Rovers
Kallum Higginbotham's penalty saw Dunfermline move eight points clear of the Championship basement as Raith Rovers' relegation fears deepened.
Paul McMullan was brought down by Jason Thompson early in the second half and Higginbotham chipped in the spot-kick.
Nicky Clark missed two great chances to finish it, but sent his header and shot straight at goalkeeper Pavol Penksa.
Defeat leaves John Hughes' side just two points above St Mirren and Ayr United at the bottom.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 6Geggan
- 22Morris
- 12Ashcroft
- 3TalbotBooked at 64mins
- 20HigginbothamBooked at 67mins
- 8WedderburnBooked at 84mins
- 16McCabe
- 18McMullanSubstituted forCardleat 89'minutes
- 37Clark
- 9Moffat
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 4Martin
- 7Paton
- 11Cardle
- 15Spence
- 17Reilly
- 30Gill
Raith Rovers
- 36Penksa
- 2ThomsonBooked at 15mins
- 55BarrBooked at 75mins
- 5Mvoto
- 3McHattie
- 14DavidsonBooked at 90mins
- 21ThompsonSubstituted forBarrat 78'minutes
- 19SkacelBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCourtat 87'minutes
- 22Handling
- 7Johnston
- 52Hardie
Substitutes
- 11Barr
- 18Roberts
- 20McManus
- 26Court
- 29McKay
- 31Brennan
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 4,865
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0.
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Handling.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Paul McMullan.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Rudi Skacel.
Paul McMullan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Bobby Barr replaces Jordan Thompson.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Craig Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is blocked.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.