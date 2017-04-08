Scottish Championship
Dunfermline1Raith Rovers0

Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Raith Rovers

Kallum Higginbotham celebrates a goal for Dunfermline
Kallum Higginbotham scored his second goal in consecutive games

Kallum Higginbotham's penalty saw Dunfermline move eight points clear of the Championship basement as Raith Rovers' relegation fears deepened.

Paul McMullan was brought down by Jason Thompson early in the second half and Higginbotham chipped in the spot-kick.

Nicky Clark missed two great chances to finish it, but sent his header and shot straight at goalkeeper Pavol Penksa.

Defeat leaves John Hughes' side just two points above St Mirren and Ayr United at the bottom.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 6Geggan
  • 22Morris
  • 12Ashcroft
  • 3TalbotBooked at 64mins
  • 20HigginbothamBooked at 67mins
  • 8WedderburnBooked at 84mins
  • 16McCabe
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forCardleat 89'minutes
  • 37Clark
  • 9Moffat

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 4Martin
  • 7Paton
  • 11Cardle
  • 15Spence
  • 17Reilly
  • 30Gill

Raith Rovers

  • 36Penksa
  • 2ThomsonBooked at 15mins
  • 55BarrBooked at 75mins
  • 5Mvoto
  • 3McHattie
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 90mins
  • 21ThompsonSubstituted forBarrat 78'minutes
  • 19SkacelBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCourtat 87'minutes
  • 22Handling
  • 7Johnston
  • 52Hardie

Substitutes

  • 11Barr
  • 18Roberts
  • 20McManus
  • 26Court
  • 29McKay
  • 31Brennan
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
4,865

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0.

Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Handling.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Paul McMullan.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Rudi Skacel.

Paul McMullan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Bobby Barr replaces Jordan Thompson.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Craig Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rudi Skacel (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).

Booking

Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is blocked.

Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

