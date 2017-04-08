Manchester City 3-1 Hull City

Hull City have only won once away from home this season

Manchester City ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Hull City on Saturday that boosted their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.

Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal opened the scoring before half time at Etihad Stadium, as the Hull defender turned in Jesus Navas' dangerous low cross.

Raheem Sterling's jinking run then set up Sergio Aguero and the Argentine's powerful effort squeezed past Eldin Jakupovic.

The Hull goalkeeper had no chance from City's third, with Fabian Delph allowed time and space to lash in from outside the box.

Andrea Ranocchia did pull one back late on, as Claudio Bravo let a weak effort trickle past him.

City's tough run comes to an end

Pep Guardiola's side went into this one having not tasted victory in the league since a trip to Sunderland on 5 March.

With that four-game winless run seeing them drop points against top-five opposition in Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, the Spaniard wrote off their chances of competing for the title.

And with Champions League qualification now his focus, Guardiola would have been a relieved man when Elmohamady turned the ball into his own net after some resolute defending from Hull in the first half hour.

They could and should have added to their tally with both David Silva and Leroy Sane being denied by Jakupovic, while Yaya Toure and Delph again went close.

The hosts were always in control, enjoying 67% of the possession, but at times they looked fragile at the back and only an Oumar Niasse mis-kick stopped the visitors from levelling almost immediately after the opener.

Silva hits 300

It was a landmark occasion for David Silva, as the 31-year-old celebrated his 300th game for Manchester City by taking the captain's armband.

The Spaniard's incisive passing and superb vision regularly found Sane and Sterling - who set up Aguero for the second - in space on either flank, but it was a composed performance from all of City's playmakers.

Toure made more than 100 passes - 64 of those in the Hull half - while both he and midfield partner Delph boasted passing accuracies in excess of 92%.

Delph's goal added to his all-round performance, with his the pick of City's strikes as he rifled home a low shot at the end of a flowing move.

But, at the other end, a Premier League recall for Bravo for the first time since 21 January seemed to do nothing to inspire the hosts' defence.

The one shot the goalkeeper had to save squirmed past him, adding fuel to the Chilean's critics.

Hull's own Silva lining

No side has scored more own goals in the Premier League this season than Hull (5, level with Swansea)

Hull were bottom when Marco Silva took over in January, but the Portuguese has guided the Tigers out of the drop zone with five wins since his arrival.

However, their recent resurgence has been built on some impressive home form having only picked up one point in six league matches on the road now under their new boss.

That was apparent with the approach the Portuguese took at the Etihad, where he looked for his side to contain City and hit them on the break.

Despite the comprehensive defeat there were positives for the 39-year-old, who threw on attacking reinforcements late on and was rewarded when Shaun Maloney set up Ranocchia for a consolation.

The Tigers remain two points above the relegation zone after Swansea lost at West Ham.

Man of the match - Fabian Delph (Man City)

Fabian Delph scored the pick of the goals for Manchester City and was unlucky to be denied a second from a similar distance. The 27-year-old's passing was consistent and he also broke up play more than any other City midfielder.

Top-four fight 'will go to the last day'

Media playback is not supported on this device Top four race will go to the wire - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "It was important for us to win after many days without a win. We started well and created chances and we had the right attitude.

"We could have scored many more goals. It is frustrating not to get a clean sheet but we defended poorly at set-pieces.

"It will definitely go to the last day [the fight for top four]."

Media playback is not supported on this device Hull's away form must improve - Silva

Hull boss Marco Silva: "The second goal was the key but they deserved to win the game.

"We reacted well after the first goal and had a chance to score but they scored after half time and that was key.

"It is in our hands, we have six games to go and we will work hard. Since I came here I was confident and I have passed that on to our players."

Stats - Delph breaks 448-day duck

No Premier League side has scored more goals in all competitions than Manchester City this season (101, level with Arsenal).

However, only Hull (1) have kept fewer home clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Man City (3).

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last 10 games for Man City in all competitions.

Fabian Delph scored his first Premier League goal in 448 days, since netting against Crystal Palace in January 2016.

Pep Guardiola's side have benefited from a league-high five own goals this season, including one in both games against the Tigers.

What next?

Manchester City head to Southampton next Saturday (17:30 BST) in the Premier League, before a trip to Wembley to face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Hull are on the road again next weekend when they visit Stoke City in the league (15:00).