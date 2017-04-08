Gillingham 1-1 Millwall

Steve Morison's first goal in more than two months earned Millwall a draw at Gillingham and saw them climb into the League One play-off places.

After a goalless first half, Gillingham opened the scoring on 67 minutes as Bournemouth loanee Joe Quigley scored his first league goal.

But five minutes later Morison struck from close range to earn a point, one that saw Millwall climb into sixth as Southend lost at Charlton.

The most notable act of the first half came when a coin appeared to be thrown from the end the Millwall fans were sat as former player Lee Martin prepared to take a corner.

However, the deadlock was broken on 67 minutes after a Cody McDonald header from a Martin corner was saved by Tom King, with Quigley on hand to smash in the rebound.

The Lions equalised five minutes later, however, after Jed Wallace's shot was saved into the path of Morison, who made no mistake to net his first goal since 4 February.

