Gillingham 1-1 Millwall

Steve Morison's first goal in more than two months earned Millwall a draw at Gillingham and saw them climb into the League One play-off places.

After a goalless first half, Gillingham opened the scoring on 67 minutes as Bournemouth loanee Joe Quigley scored his first league goal.

But five minutes later Morison struck from close range to earn a point, one that saw Millwall climb into sixth as Southend lost at Charlton.

The most notable act of the first half came when a coin appeared to be thrown from the end the Millwall fans were sat as former player Lee Martin prepared to take a corner.

However, the deadlock was broken on 67 minutes after a Cody McDonald header from a Martin corner was saved by Tom King, with Quigley on hand to smash in the rebound.

The Lions equalised five minutes later, however, after Jed Wallace's shot was saved into the path of Morison, who made no mistake to net his first goal since 4 February.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 30Holy
  • 5Ehmer
  • 31Rehman
  • 6Oshilaja
  • 2Jackson
  • 33ByrneBooked at 61minsSubstituted forOsadebeat 79'minutes
  • 44WrightBooked at 90mins
  • 14MartinBooked at 22mins
  • 34CornickSubstituted forHessenthalerat 75'minutes
  • 10McDonald
  • 17Quigley

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 9Donnelly
  • 16Osadebe
  • 19Parker
  • 21List
  • 29Muldoon

Millwall

  • 31KingBooked at 66mins
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 17Webster
  • 3Martin
  • 7WorrallSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 87'minutes
  • 8Thompson
  • 6Williams
  • 14Wallace
  • 20Morison
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forGregoryat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cummings
  • 9Gregory
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 16Butcher
  • 24Cooper
  • 26Abdou
  • 40Girling
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
7,221

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 1.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Lee Martin.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

Foul by Joe Quigley (Gillingham).

Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Emmanuel Osadebe.

Booking

Josh Wright (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Quigley (Gillingham).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces David Worrall.

Lee Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham).

Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Mark Byrne.

Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Jake Hessenthaler replaces Harry Cornick.

Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 1. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 0. Joe Quigley (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Tom King (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom King.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Lee Gregory replaces Aiden O'Brien because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Booking

Mark Byrne (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd422610680453588
2Bolton422310963352879
3Fleetwood4220121058401872
4Bradford421818657391872
5Scunthorpe4220101271512070
6Millwall421813115950967
7Southend4218121264501466
8Bristol Rovers421712136159263
9Rochdale421710156660661
10Oxford Utd42179165851760
11Peterborough421610165755258
12MK Dons421413155452255
13Wimbledon421315145252054
14Walsall411315134851-354
15Northampton42149195966-751
16Charlton421117145151050
17Oldham421115162942-1348
18Bury421210205871-1346
19Shrewsbury421210204359-1646
20Gillingham421113185472-1846
21Port Vale411112184463-1945
22Swindon421110214360-1743
23Chesterfield42910233966-2737
24Coventry42811233462-2835
View full League One table

