Chesterfield 1-0 Port Vale

Joe Rowley scored his first goal to give Chesterfield a victory over Port Vale that keeps their slender League One survival hopes alive for another week.

The 17-year-old pounced in the second half to leave Chesterfield nine points from safety with four games remaining and condemn Vale to another pointless away day that leaves them in danger of going down.

Although Thorsten Stuckmann saved a low drive from JJ Hooper in the 27th minute, the first half summed up where both teams are in the table but the game came to life after the break.

Vale almost scored in the 52nd minute when Chris Eagles had a close-range shot superbly saved by Stuckmann before Chesterfield broke two minutes later and Rowley netted after Deniz Mehmet could only parry Kristian Dennis' drive.

Vale were struggling to create an opening and Chesterfield almost scored again in the 81st minute when a 25-yard drive from Dan Gardner was tipped over by Mehmet.

Chesterfield had to defend desperately in stoppage time as Vale, one point from safety with a game in hand, pressed for an equaliser but held on for a victory that leaves both clubs facing League Two football next season.

