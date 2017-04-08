Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Port Vale 0.
Chesterfield 1-0 Port Vale
Joe Rowley scored his first goal to give Chesterfield a victory over Port Vale that keeps their slender League One survival hopes alive for another week.
The 17-year-old pounced in the second half to leave Chesterfield nine points from safety with four games remaining and condemn Vale to another pointless away day that leaves them in danger of going down.
Although Thorsten Stuckmann saved a low drive from JJ Hooper in the 27th minute, the first half summed up where both teams are in the table but the game came to life after the break.
Vale almost scored in the 52nd minute when Chris Eagles had a close-range shot superbly saved by Stuckmann before Chesterfield broke two minutes later and Rowley netted after Deniz Mehmet could only parry Kristian Dennis' drive.
Vale were struggling to create an opening and Chesterfield almost scored again in the 81st minute when a 25-yard drive from Dan Gardner was tipped over by Mehmet.
Chesterfield had to defend desperately in stoppage time as Vale, one point from safety with a game in hand, pressed for an equaliser but held on for a victory that leaves both clubs facing League Two football next season.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 38Stuckmann
- 23Anderson
- 4Hird
- 27Maguire
- 2McGinn
- 7GardnerSubstituted forGrimshawat 87'minutes
- 17Dimaio
- 19DonohueSubstituted forSimonsat 56'minutes
- 3Jones
- 39Rowley
- 20DennisSubstituted forEbanks-Blakeat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Martinez Cervera
- 10Ebanks-Blake
- 11Mitchell
- 12Fulton
- 22Simons
- 28Grimshaw
- 29Beesley
Port Vale
- 1Mehmet
- 2Purkiss
- 39Bikey AmougouSubstituted forReevesat 56'minutes
- 24Smith
- 20Geraldo RosaSubstituted forTanserat 88'minutes
- 44Eagles
- 11Foley
- 6Taylor
- 28de FreitasSubstituted forTurnerat 69'minutes
- 9Cicilia
- 10Hooper
Substitutes
- 8Tavares
- 18Turner
- 19Tanser
- 30Shalaj
- 31Reeves
- 34Gibbons
- 38Fasan
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 5,527
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Port Vale 0.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Laurence Maguire.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sam Hird.
Foul by Joe Rowley (Chesterfield).
Scott Tanser (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake replaces Kristian Dennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Scott Tanser replaces Kiko.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Grimshaw replaces Dan Gardner.
Paul McGinn (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Turner (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Dan Turner (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Deniz Dogan Mehmet.
Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Paul McGinn (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rigino Cicilia (Port Vale).
Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rigino Cicilia (Port Vale).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Dan Turner replaces Anthony de Freitas.
Delay in match Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) because of an injury.
Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rigino Cicilia (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Sam Hird (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Rai Simons (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Chesterfield).
JJ Hooper (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
(Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rigino Cicilia (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. William Reeves replaces André Bikey because of an injury.
Delay in match André Bikey (Port Vale) because of an injury.