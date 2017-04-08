League One
AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Bristol Rovers

Byron Moore scored Bristol Rovers' quickest ever league goal as they beat AFC Wimbledon to keep their League One play-off hopes alive.

With just 11 seconds on the clock Moore latched onto a Ellis Harrison knockdown and found the bottom corner for Rovers, who are four points outside the top six.

Billy Bodin thought he added a second on the 15-minute mark but the linesman judged the winger to be offside.

Wimbledon dominated possession for long stages but couldn't find an equaliser from a host of half chances.

Lyle Taylor proved Wimbledon's bright spark, first denied by Joe Lumley, before seeing his free-kick blocked and his header from the subsequent corner narrowly flew past the post.

Less than a minute into the second half Taylor drew another save from Lumley with a near-post flick.

The hosts dominated the second half but failed to find an equaliser with Taylor, Jonathan Tyrone Meades and Barnett all passing up half chances.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 1Shea
  • 7Francomb
  • 5Nightingale
  • 6Robinson
  • 22Kelly
  • 8Reeves
  • 4BulmanSubstituted forCharlesat 75'minutes
  • 3Meades
  • 28EganSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 59'minutes
  • 10PoleonSubstituted forBarnettat 56'minutes
  • 33TaylorBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 19Fitzpatrick
  • 23Barnett
  • 24McDonnell
  • 32Charles
  • 34Robertson
  • 35Sibbick
  • 38Antwi

Bristol Rovers

  • 31Lumley
  • 36Clarke-SalterSubstituted forMansellat 71'minutes
  • 33SweeneyBooked at 90mins
  • 4Lockyer
  • 2LeadbitterSubstituted forPartingtonat 45'minutes
  • 24Sinclair
  • 14Lines
  • 3Brown
  • 23Bodin
  • 9HarrisonSubstituted forJamesat 75'minutes
  • 22Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 7Mansell
  • 16Harris
  • 17Easter
  • 21Montaño
  • 29James
  • 34Partington
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
4,742

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Bristol Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Bristol Rovers 1.

Foul by David Fitzpatrick (AFC Wimbledon).

Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers).

Foul by Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon).

Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).

Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).

Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Darius Charles replaces Dannie Bulman.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Luke James replaces Ellis Harrison.

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by David Fitzpatrick (AFC Wimbledon).

Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Lee Mansell replaces Jake Clarke-Salter.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

Attempt saved. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. David Fitzpatrick replaces Alfie Egan.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).

Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tyrone Barnett replaces Dominic Poleon.

George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd422610680453588
2Bolton422310963352879
3Fleetwood4220121058401872
4Bradford421818657391872
5Scunthorpe4220101271512070
6Millwall421813115950967
7Southend4218121264501466
8Bristol Rovers421712136159263
9Rochdale421710156660661
10Oxford Utd42179165851760
11Peterborough421610165755258
12MK Dons421413155452255
13Wimbledon421315145252054
14Walsall411315134851-354
15Northampton42149195966-751
16Charlton421117145151050
17Oldham421115162942-1348
18Bury421210205871-1346
19Shrewsbury421210204359-1646
20Gillingham421113185472-1846
21Port Vale411112184463-1945
22Swindon421110214360-1743
23Chesterfield42910233966-2737
24Coventry42811233462-2835
View full League One table

