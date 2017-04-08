AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Bristol Rovers

Byron Moore scored Bristol Rovers' quickest ever league goal as they beat AFC Wimbledon to keep their League One play-off hopes alive.

With just 11 seconds on the clock Moore latched onto a Ellis Harrison knockdown and found the bottom corner for Rovers, who are four points outside the top six.

Billy Bodin thought he added a second on the 15-minute mark but the linesman judged the winger to be offside.

Wimbledon dominated possession for long stages but couldn't find an equaliser from a host of half chances.

Lyle Taylor proved Wimbledon's bright spark, first denied by Joe Lumley, before seeing his free-kick blocked and his header from the subsequent corner narrowly flew past the post.

Less than a minute into the second half Taylor drew another save from Lumley with a near-post flick.

The hosts dominated the second half but failed to find an equaliser with Taylor, Jonathan Tyrone Meades and Barnett all passing up half chances.

