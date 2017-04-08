Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 1.
Cardiff City 2-1 Brentford
Cardiff City fought back to beat Brentford and end the Bees' three-match winning run in the Championship.
A meeting of two sides meandering in mid-table threatened to be a damp squib, but Sergi Canos' low finish put the visitors ahead before half-time.
Sean Morrison's header brought Cardiff level, before Peter Whittingham struck with a nonchalant half-volley.
The result means the Bluebirds stay in 14th place in the Championship table, one point behind Brentford in 12th.
With neither side harbouring realistic hopes of promotion - and with both safe from the threat of relegation - there was little riding on this fixture.
Yet despite an initial lack of intensity, both sides had chances to score in the first half.
Junior Hoilett squandered Cardiff's best opportunity as he leaned back and lazily shot over from close range, while a header from Brentford's Yoann Barbet prompted a superb save from Allan McGregor.
While Cardiff looked to stretch the game with wingers Hoilett and Kadeem Harris, the visitors sought to crowd the midfield and control possession.
Their patient approach play bore fruit as Konstantin Kerschbaumer's back-heel teed up Canos to finish neatly in the bottom corner.
Cardiff were level a minute after the restart as Morrison rose high to nod in from Whittingham's floated corner.
The hosts enjoyed a greater share of the ball after equalising and they turned their pressure into victory as Whittingham took a touch in the Brentford penalty area and calmly converted with a half-volley with his weaker right foot.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said:
"They had more of possession in a drab first half, though I thought we had more chances.
"We had to change things in the second half because I would've fallen asleep if I hadn't done.
"We were a lot more positive in the second half and I thought we thoroughly deserved it in the end."
Brentford manager Dean Smith said:
"Very frustrated because it's a game in the first half we were in total control of. We could have scored more.
"Our build-up play was really good. They defended deep and made it hard for us. I expected us to go on and win 2-0 or 3-0 in the second half.
"I thought the second half turned into a scrappy affair and had a pre-season feel about it. There was no zip."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 6Richards
- 4Morrison
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 3Bennett
- 33HoilettBooked at 88mins
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Ralls
- 24K Harris
- 7WhittinghamBooked at 39minsSubstituted forHalfordat 90'minutes
- 26ZohoreSubstituted forPilkingtonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Noone
- 12John
- 13Pilkington
- 15Halford
- 16Connolly
- 19Lambert
- 28Murphy
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 20Clarke
- 6Dean
- 29Barbet
- 22Henry
- 15Woods
- 17KerschbaumerSubstituted forYennarisat 60'minutes
- 23Jota
- 19SawyersSubstituted forMcCormackat 77'minutes
- 47CanosSubstituted forJozefzoonat 77'minutes
- 21Vibe
Substitutes
- 7Jozefzoon
- 8Yennaris
- 11Hofmann
- 12McCormack
- 14Egan
- 16Bonham
- 30Field
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 15,861
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 1.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harlee Dean.
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Greg Halford replaces Peter Whittingham.
Lasse Vibe (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Booking
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Brentford).
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Florian Jozefzoon replaces Sergi Canos.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan McCormack replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Brentford 1. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore with a headed pass.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Clarke.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Daniel Bentley (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).