Brentford 2-0 Leeds United

Romaine Sawyers drilled Brentford ahead with his second league goal of the season

Leeds United conceded two first-half goals at Brentford on their way to a second away defeat in four days.

Romaine Sawyers fired the Bees ahead with a first-time finish after Robert Green had parried a Sergi Canos effort.

Canos was also involved in Brentford's second, his powerful shot saved into the path of Lasse Vibe to slot home.

Pontus Jansson had a header cleared off the line as the visitors improved while Modou Barrow and Kemar Roofe forced near post saves from Daniel Bentley.

Garry Monk's Leeds remain fifth, but are now just three points ahead of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday and have a five-point buffer over Fulham in seventh.

Brentford, 12th in the Championship, could have won by more as Green made a double save from Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon, while Chris Wood had a late penalty appeal waved away for the away side.

The only negative for the hosts was seeing midfielder Nico Yennaris limp off with a hip problem in the second half.

Victory for Dean Smith's side was their seventh from their previous eight home Tuesday night league games, while the Bees have conceded just four goals in their last eight meetings with Leeds.

Brentford manager Dean Smith: "We were very professional after the break and it was the first time they looked like a group of men.

"We showed composure, good movement and passing. All the boys were excellent in an outstanding first half. We made Rob Green make some good saves and I was pleased with the quality of the goals.

"If Romaine Sawyers keeps performing like that his detractors will get fewer and fewer. His first 70 minutes on Saturday were good but he was excellent for the 90 tonight."

Leeds manager Garry Monk: " "It's not often we have had to face back-to-back defeats this season, but we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We are still in a strong position, the same as we were two games ago.

"At the start of the season, nobody would have thought we would be where we are now. This group isn't prepared to let all of the hard work put in throughout the season go to waste."

"Credit to them and how they played because they deserved the win. I've watched a lot of Brentford this season and that's one of the best first-half displays I've seen from them."