Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Millwall

Millwall's play-off charge gathered pace with a win at struggling Shrewsbury.

The Lions looked the more dangerous side in the early stages and experienced striker Steve Morison twice hammered efforts over the crossbar.

There was little goalmouth action at either end until Millwall broke the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Morison helped on a free-kick from Tony Craig and central defender Byron Webster fired a shot on the turn from 15 yards into the bottom corner of the net.

Shrewsbury almost equalised early in the second half but visiting right-back Mahlon Romeo's clearance from Shaun Whalley's cross just went over the bar.

Millwall doubled their advantage in the 77th minute, Shaun Hutchinson turning in the loose ball from close range after Shrewsbury were unable to clear Shane Ferguson's free-kick.

Shrewsbury, now without a win in six games, grabbed a late consolation when Whalley, set up by Stephen Humphrys, squeezed a shot past goalkeeper Tom King.

Millwall are now only outside the play-off places on goal difference while Shrewsbury remain in the relegation zone.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.