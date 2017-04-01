Match ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Angus MacDonald scored in stoppage time as Barnsley snatched a deserved draw against promotion-chasing local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell.
MacDonald superbly headed Adam Hammill's cross past Keiren Westwood after constant Tykes pressure.
Sam Winnall, who left Barnsley to join the Owls in January, had earlier tapped the visitors in front, having been booed by the home fans throughout.
Wednesday are now seventh, one point below sixth-placed Fulham.
Carlos Carvalhal's side dropped out of the play-off places after the Cottagers relegated their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.
Sheffield Wednesday, who had occupied a top-six spot since December, have now won just one of their past seven matches and are without a victory in four.
That sequence looked to be coming to an end when Winnall capitalised on a defensive mistake to tap into an empty net.
But substitute Adam Armstrong was twice denied by Westwood before MacDonald, who had earlier had an attempt cleared off the line, eventually hauled Barnsley level.
The home side may even have taken all three points had Matty James not volleyed over the crossbar when well placed with the game's final attack.
Barnsley are 13th in the table after winning only one of their past 11 matches.
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "I would have been upset if we had not got something out of the game, but I would have been delighted if we had got three points with the chances at the end.
"What could go wrong did go wrong, but it shows the spirit and determination to come out and get something out of the game.
"We know Wednesday are a good side with the ball so we did a lot of work on our shape and I was pleased with it.
"The second half had a lot of tactical shifts and changes in momentum. There were a lot of positives in terms of attitudes and application from the players today."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal: "The goalkeepers almost didn't have a save to make in the first half but in the second half we started to press higher.
"We achieved one goal and should have had more to finish the game. During that period we didn't feel any real threats to our goal.
"If you don't score the second goal all teams are very strong mentally and believe they can score in the last minutes, which is what happened today.
"We played for the three points and with good discipline. We didn't play fantastic football but we played with discipline."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 21Janko
- 4RobertsBooked at 90mins
- 5MacDonald
- 17YiadomSubstituted forMoncurat 49'minutes
- 6Scowen
- 36James
- 7HammillBooked at 61mins
- 27MowattSubstituted forWatkinsat 62'minutes
- 40KentBooked at 76mins
- 20BradshawSubstituted forArmstrongat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Moncur
- 11Lee
- 13Townsend
- 15Watkins
- 18Jackson
- 32Armstrong
- 34Hedges
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32HuntBooked at 90mins
- 15Lees
- 12Loovens
- 43Fox
- 10McManamanSubstituted forMatiasat 73'minutes
- 23HutchinsonSubstituted forJonesat 36'minutes
- 41Bannan
- 9ReachBooked at 90mins
- 17RhodesSubstituted forFletcherat 64'minutes
- 11WinnallBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 3Jones
- 6Fletcher
- 14Hooper
- 16Palmer
- 21Matias
- 24Semedo
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 18,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Attempt missed. Matthew James (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Roberts.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross.
Booking
Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Booking
Marc Roberts (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Hand ball by Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Angus MacDonald (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Ryan Kent (Barnsley).
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Matias.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Booking
Ryan Kent (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Kent (Barnsley).
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Saidy Janko (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Marco Matias replaces Callum McManaman because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Scowen.
Attempt saved. Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sam Winnall.
George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).