Confederation Cup: Mazembe look for new coach after draw

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will play in the Confederation Cup after being knocked out of the Champions League.

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will play Algeria's JS Kabylie as they attempt to defend their Confederation Cup title.

Like last year big-spending Mazembe drop into the Confederation Cup after exiting the Champions League before the group stage.

The Congolese, who have are five-time African champions, will be hoping to appoint a new coach before the two matches in April to decide who advances group stage.

This after the club announced that Frenchman Thierry Froger had left by mutual consent after just over one month in charge.

Mazembe said he had not achieved his goal of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals after they Mazembe lost to Zimbabwe's CAPS United on the away goals rule in the round of 32.

Two-time African champions Kabylie beat Congo's Etoile to reach the play-offs.

Tuesday's draw for pits losers from Champions League against second-round winners from the Confederation Cup to decide who reaches the expanded group stage.

This year's tournament will feature 16 teams in four pools up from eight sides in previous years.

Confederation Cup play-off draw: