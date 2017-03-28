League One
Sheff Utd2Millwall0

Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall

Kieron Freeman celebrates Sheffield United's second goal against Millwall
Kieron Freeman (right) gave Sheffield United a 2-0 lead with a finish inside the penalty area

Jack O'Connell and Kieron Freeman scored in either half as Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of League One to seven points with victory over Millwall.

O'Connell struck in the 16th minute, finding the net with a header after meeting a John Fleck cross.

Paul Coutts went close to adding a second soon after when his drive was tipped over by goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

There was a change in goal for Millwall in the 26th minute when the injured Archer was taken off after receiving treatment and replaced by Tom King.

United striker James Hanson then headed wide from a Fleck cross.

Early in the second half, a free-kick from Millwall's Jed Wallace was comfortably saved by Simon Moore.

Freeman then increased the home side's lead after 55 minutes with a low finish from inside the area.

As Millwall looked for a way back, Ben Thompson had a long-range effort saved by Moore and Lee Gregory headed over.

Gregory also shot wide after being put through by Wallace as Millwall failed to get on the scoresheet.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 6Basham
  • 13WrightBooked at 31mins
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18Freeman
  • 15Coutts
  • 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 67'minutes
  • 4FleckBooked at 90mins
  • 24Lafferty
  • 16Hanson
  • 10SharpSubstituted forO'Sheaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 11Done
  • 20Wilson
  • 26O'Shea
  • 27Clarke
  • 32Chapman
  • 44Carruthers

Millwall

  • 1ArcherSubstituted forKingat 26'minutes
  • 12Romeo
  • 17Webster
  • 24Cooper
  • 5CraigSubstituted forO'Brienat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Wallace
  • 8ThompsonBooked at 45mins
  • 6Williams
  • 18Ferguson
  • 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forMorisonat 51'minutes
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 2Cummings
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 7Worrall
  • 16Butcher
  • 20Morison
  • 22O'Brien
  • 31King
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
20,832

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0.

Booking

Steve Morison (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Booking

John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Delay in match Shane Ferguson (Millwall) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jay O'Shea replaces Billy Sharp.

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).

Attempt saved. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jake M Wright.

Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).

Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Simon Moore (Sheffield United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jake M Wright.

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Tony Craig.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

James Hanson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Hand ball by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Tony Craig (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Duffy.

Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).

Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd402410676443282
2Bolton39229862342875
3Fleetwood391912855361969
4Scunthorpe4019101169482167
5Bradford401618654391566
6Southend3917121060471363
7Millwall391612115347660
8Oxford Utd40178155647959
9Rochdale39169146258457
10Bristol Rovers401512135859-157
11Peterborough401510155554155
12Wimbledon401315125249354
13Walsall391314124749-253
14Northampton40148185763-650
15MK Dons391212154849-148
16Charlton391017124946347
17Bury411210195869-1146
18Oldham401015152739-1245
19Gillingham401112175168-1745
20Shrewsbury391110184155-1443
21Port Vale381012164259-1742
22Swindon40109214159-1839
23Chesterfield4089233866-2833
24Coventry40711223360-2732
View full League One table

