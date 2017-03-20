Portsmouth FC: Ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner rumoured to be interested in takeover

Michael Eisner has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Portsmouth say any potential takeover will be closely scrutinised following reported interest from ex-Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner.

Eisner, a former president of Paramount Pictures, has previously considered investing in Championship club Reading.

The 75-year-old billionaire is believed to be actively pursuing football interests through his investment firm.

League Two Pompey said in a statement that "a robust process is in place to deal with any potential offers".

Portsmouth, who have been a fan-owned club since exiting administration in 2013 with the Supporters' Trust (PST) as majority shareholders, declined to comment on any specific interest.

"If we receive an offer, ultimately it will be for all our shareholders to decide if it would be in the club's best interest," the statement added.

Eisner set up Tornante as a private company following his departure from Disney in 2005, which has interests in media and entertainment companies.

The PST board have also responded to reports in the Portsmouth News of his alleged interest.

"Retaining an ownership stake will be central to any discussions we enter in to," its statement said.

"A club such as ours, with its incredible fan base, is bound to attract interest from possible buyers. It is our duty to listen to any serious and credible offer for the football club."

Portsmouth are currently in the League Two automatic promotion places with eight games remaining this season.