Oldham Athletic 1-1 Sheffield United

League One leaders Sheffield United stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games but had to settle for a draw at Oldham.

The Blades came from behind to earn their point, with Jay O'Shea's fine strike cancelling out a first-half effort from home striker Tope Obadeyi.

Oldham, whose own good form has lifted them out of the relegation zone, wasted a great chance to open the scoring when Josh Law headed over from Lee Erwin's far-post cross.

But they made no mistake in the 44th minute as Paul Green combined with Law, whose cross from the right gave Obadeyi a simple tap-in from two yards.

Erwin went close to doubling Oldham's lead, glancing a header inches off target after he was well found by Chris Taylor.

Instead the visitors levelled five minutes into the second half as James Hanson's touch set up O'Shea for an excellent finish from just inside the box.

United's goal lifted their game, but they struggled to create openings until the closing stages when Billy Sharp fired over before being denied by home goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.