Werder Bremen 3-0 RB Leipzig

Leipzig's coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his side lose four of their past seven games

RB Leipzig lost ground on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a costly defeat at Werder Bremen.

Goals from Zlatko Junuzovic, Florian Grillitsch and Florian Kainz condemned second-placed Leipzig to their second successive league defeat.

Bayern can extend their 10-point lead when they travel to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund closed the gap on Leipzig to three points with Friday's 1-0 win at Ingolstadt.

Hoffenheim are a point further back, and boosted their chances of a Champions League place with a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Having begun their first Bundesliga season with a record 13-match unbeaten run, Leipzig's title challenge has collapsed following four defeats in seven games, taking just seven points.

Elsewhere, French striker Anthony Modeste scored a hat-trick as Cologne beat fifth-placed Hertha Berlin, to take his league total to 22 for the season.

At the other end of the table, a Mario Gomez goal moved Wolfsburg out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over bottom club Darmstadt.