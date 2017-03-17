Dean Holdsworth sells Bolton Wanderers shares to Ken Anderson

Dean Holdsworth and Ken Anderson bought a 94.5% stake from Eddie Davis last year

Dean Holdsworth has sold his shares in Bolton to leave Ken Anderson as the majority owner of the League One club.

The pair has since had a public falling out, including a disagreement concerning the sale of striker Zack Clough to Nottingham Forest.

Holdsworth, who scored 52 goals for the club between 1997 and 2003, will stay on as club ambassador.

A Bolton statement said: "Both parties acknowledge that certain public statements each has made about the integrity and conduct of the other may have been inappropriate and, on reflection, regrettable.

"Both Dean and Ken are delighted that they have reached this arrangement and have done so with the best interests of the club and its fans in mind.

"Part of the arrangement has seen both parties agree that Dean will continue his involvement with the club as club ambassador."

Holdsworth and Anderson took over the Trotters in a £7.5m deal in March 2016.

In November, it was reported that Bolton faced administration unless a deal could be struck between the two where Anderson would take sole control at the Macron Stadium.