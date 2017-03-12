Barcelona: Gerard Pique says players are not 'robots' after Deportivo defeat

Barcelona are now two points behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says his team are not "robots" after they followed up their Champions League heroics by losing 2-1 to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga.

Barca beat PSG 6-1 on Wednesday to win 6-5 on aggregate, scoring three goals in the final seven minutes.

"After a huge effort like on Wednesday, with all the adrenaline and excitement, it's tougher to compete," said Pique.

"We weren't able to play our game the way we like."

Barcelona, who were knocked off top by Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Real Betis, were disappointing against struggling Deportivo.

Joselu gave Depor the lead, with Luis Suarez equalising before Alex Bergantinos' headed winner.

"It's tough to take because it was important to stay on the winning path, but it wasn't to be," said boss Luis Enrique.

"It wasn't hard to come back to reality. Us professionals know how hard it is to attain each victory.

"We thought it would be a tough game because of everything that's gone on. The last game can always play a role."