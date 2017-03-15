Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 4-2)
Atletico Madrid sealed their place in the last eight of the Champions League courtesy of a professional second-leg display against Bayer Leverkusen.
Leading 4-2 from the first leg, the Spanish side were largely unflustered as they held the German side at bay.
However, home keeper Jan Oblak did make two superb saves in quick succession to deny Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland.
Bayer keeper Bernd Leno produced two excellent stops of his own to tip away Angel Correa and Koke shots.
Last season's runners-up Atletico are the third Spanish side through to the quarter-finals, along with Barcelona and holders Real Madrid.
They are joined by Monaco, who beat Manchester City on Wednesday, with German duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, English champions Leicester, and Italian side Juventus completing the draw, which takes place on Friday.
|Who's through to the last eight?
|Atletico Madrid
|Barcelona
|Bayern Munich
|Borussia Dortmund
|Juventus
|Leicester City
|Monaco
|Real Madrid
Simeone maintains his proud record
The result maintains Atletico's flawless record of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals under manager Diego Simeone, making it four in a row since 2013-14.
They have played much better during the Argentine's tenure, but this was an evening that demanded efficiency over entertainment and in that respect they fully delivered.
The returning Diego Godin marshalled a resolute back-line superbly, giving Bayer only the rarest sniff of one of the three goals they required to overturn the tie.
They could, and probably should have added to their advantage, but Leno was in fine form, diving to his left to tip away Correa's shot from inside the box and to his right to deny Koke from a similar range.
In the second half, Antoine Griezmann beat the offside trap and also Leno with a chipped effort that floated a yard past the post.
Another positive for the home side was the presence on the bench of Fernando Torres, who lost consciousness after a heavy challenge in a game with Deportivo La Coruna on 2 March and subsequently spent 24 hours in hospital.
No shame in failure for new man Korkut
Bayer had a new man in the dugout in Tayfun Korkut, who succeeded Roger Schmidt last week following the first-leg defeat and a 6-2 league loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Ex-Hannover and Kaiserslautern boss Korkut drew his first game 1-1 with Werder Bremen last Friday, but faced a near impossible task at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.
Only twice in Champions League history has a side overturned a home first-leg defeat to win the tie.
In addition, it is 31 Champions League games - in a run stretching back to 2002 - since Bayer have scored three goals away from home over 90 minutes.
And without six first-team regulars, including 17-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz, missing because he "has important exams at school", they gave it a go but never looked likely of bucking either of these trends.
Much of the credit for that goes to Oblak, who produced a number of superb saves to deny Bayer even a consolation goal to take back to Germany.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24GiménezBooked at 66mins
- 2Godín
- 19Hernández
- 6Koke
- 22Partey
- 8Saúl
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forSavicat 71'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 11CorreaSubstituted forGaitánat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 9Torres
- 15Savic
- 17Cerci
- 20Torres Belén
- 23Gaitán
- 39Moreno
B Leverkusen
- 1Leno
- 13Hilbert
- 16JedvajBooked at 64mins
- 6Dragovic
- 18Wendell
- 38Bellarabi
- 15BaumgartlingerBooked at 71mins
- 44Kampl
- 19BrandtSubstituted forBaileyat 78'minutes
- 7HernándezSubstituted forMehmediat 81'minutes
- 31VollandSubstituted forAránguizat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bailey
- 14Mehmedi
- 17Pohjanpalo
- 20Aránguiz
- 23da Costa
- 28Özcan
- 35Yurchenko
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
- Attendance:
- 49,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Attempt saved. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi with a cross.
Booking
Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Kampl (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Charles Aránguiz replaces Kevin Volland.
Foul by Roberto Hilbert (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Admir Mehmedi replaces Chicharito.
Attempt saved. Kevin Kampl (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tin Jedvaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Leon Bailey replaces Julian Brandt.
Attempt blocked. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Chicharito (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tin Jedvaj (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Attempt saved. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chicharito with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Booking
Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Attempt missed. Chicharito (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Dragovic is caught offside.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chicharito (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).