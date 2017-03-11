BBC Sport - Hull 2-1 Swansea: Marco Silva says Hull were 'obliged' to win

Hull had obligation to win - Silva

Hull City manager Marco Silva says his side had an "obligation" to win 2-1 at home against fellow strugglers Swansea City.

MATCH REPORT: Hull 2-1 Swansea

Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Hull had obligation to win - Silva

Video

World Cup countdown: Zidane's headbutt in 2006

Video

Robson to Ronaldo - BBC pundits' first World Cup memories

Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired