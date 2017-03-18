Match ends, Cardiff City 3, Ipswich Town 1.
Cardiff City 3-1 Ipswich Town
Cardiff City added to the pressure on Ipswich and manager Mick McCarthy with a comfortable win.
Kenneth Zohore was the key, levelling with a close-range volley before he swept home after a fantastic counter-attack.
Joe Bennett's first Championship goal since 2014 made the points safe.
Ipswich had made a dream start when Wales forward Tom Lawrence crossed for Luke Chambers to head home, but could not hold on.
The Tractors Boys are now only five points from the relegation zone, while Cardiff have an 11-point cushion from the bottom three.
The Bluebirds were worthy victors in a game where they created a host of chances, despite allowing the visitors plenty of possession.
They had already wasted two fine opportunities before Ipswich went in front. Peter Whittingham curled a free-kick just wide and striker Zohore fired over from 10 yards.
However, a warning delivered when Allan McGregor brilliantly denied Grant Ward's close-range effort was not heeded and Chambers duly headed Ipswich in front, diving to nod home Tom Lawrence's teasing centre on 23 minutes.
Lawrence's assist means he has now been involved in 11 of Ipswich's past 14 goals.
The Bluebirds would have felt aggrieved to be behind but trailed for just over 10 minutes before Zohore smashed home after Sean Morrison knocked down Jazz Richards' centre.
Junior Hoilett almost put Cardiff in front on half-time, but his turn and shot cannoned back off the upright.
Zohore's second was special, a flowing move from the Bluebirds culminating in the Dane applying the cool finish after Hoilett's perfect pass.
Zohore has now scored nine goals in his past 10 Bluebirds appearances.
It was no less than Cardiff deserved and they soon made the game safe, Kadeem Harris' pacey run and centre proving impossible for Cole Skuse to defend, with Bennett in the right place at the right time to side-foot the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski.
McCarthy's side had no response and have now failed to win at Cardiff since 2011.
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock:
"With a little bit more nous we would have nine points from three games, but if you had told me we would have had 51 points with eight games to go, I would have snapped your hand off.
"We were winning battles in every department, and the fans got behind us to create a brilliant atmosphere. We created a lot more today and I really enjoyed it."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"We're in a relegation scrap, there is no denying that. I'm looking over my shoulder at teams behind me not in-front.
"I haven't shied away from that, we can't afford to play like that because there is always somebody that scraps their way out.
"It's amazing the fight you see when you are battling your way out of the relegation zone, but it can be quite the opposite when you get dragged into it."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 6Richards
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 3Bennett
- 11NooneSubstituted forHalfordat 79'minutes
- 17Gunnarsson
- 7Whittingham
- 24K HarrisSubstituted forJohnat 90+3'minutes
- 33Hoilett
- 26ZohoreSubstituted forPilkingtonat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 12John
- 13Pilkington
- 15Halford
- 19Lambert
- 27Meite
- 28Murphy
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Spence
- 4Chambers
- 6BerraBooked at 53mins
- 5SmithSubstituted forPitmanat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 3Knudsen
- 18Ward
- 8Skuse
- 37DiagouragaSubstituted forRoweat 79'minutes
- 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSearsat 78'minutes
- 27Lawrence
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 11Pitman
- 14Digby
- 17Bru
- 20Sears
- 30Kenlock
- 35Rowe
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 15,182
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 3, Ipswich Town 1.
Foul by Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town).
Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Kadeem Harris.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Halford (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Spence.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Tom Lawrence tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Kenneth Zohore because of an injury.
Delay in match Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Greg Halford replaces Craig Noone.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Danny M. Rowe replaces Toumani Diagouraga.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces David McGoldrick because of an injury.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jazz Richards.
Hand ball by Grant Ward (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Booking
Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 3, Ipswich Town 1. Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kadeem Harris.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town).