Alex Bray: Rotherham United sign Swansea City winger on a permanent deal

Alex Bray
Alex Bray has made two appearances for Rotherham

Rotherham United have signed Swansea winger Alex Bray for an undisclosed fee until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 21-year-old joined the Millers on loan in January and has made two appearances so far.

Bray never played a first-team game for the Swans but did appear five times for the club's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy this season.

Rotherham are bottom of the Championship, 19 points adrift of safety.

