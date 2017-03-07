John Pemberton: Bristol City assistant head coach sacked by Championship club

John Pemberton (right) has assisted Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson

Championship strugglers Bristol City have sacked assistant head coach John Pemberton.

The 52-year-old ex-Sheffield United and Leeds defender arrived in May 2013.

He took interim charge after former bosses Sean O'Driscoll and Steve Cotterill both departed, and had been working under current head coach Lee Johnson since February 2016.

Head of scouting Des Taylor has also left, with U23 coach Jamie McAllister promoted to the first-team setup.

Taylor, who only arrived in April 2016, and Pemberton leave with the club in 22nd following one win from 16 league games.

In November, Dean Holden was named as assistant head coach to work alongside Pemberton.

Since then, the Robins endured a new club record run of eight consecutive league losses, prompting owner Steve Lansdown to declare his "full support" for Johnson.

Analysis

BBC Radio Bristol sports editor Richard Hoskin

"Speculation that John Pemberton was leaving Ashton Gate had been doing the rounds in the city for the past 24 hours, and the general feeling is that fans are sad to see him go.

"He's been at the club since 2013, assisting Steve Cotterill during a hugely successful promotion campaign in 2015. And, when Cotterill left the club, Pemberton won many admirers for the way he steadied the ship while they searched for his replacement.

"This won't help lift the mood of supporters, who have watched their side win only two of their past 21 league matches ahead of the Norwich match.

"Bristol City's Championship status is in severe jeopardy, and 'bad news' stories like this can't help the cause."