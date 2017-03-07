Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Caixinha, Old Firm derby, Forrest, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers do not expect Pedro Caixinha to join the club as their new head coach until after Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park. (The Herald)

The Portuguese coach, who is currently working in Qatar with Al-Gharafa, was due in Glasgow today but has been delayed by at least 24 hours after his proposed move stalled.

Celtic winger James Forrest faces a fitness race to be available for the Old Firm derby after sustaining a knock in the victory against Hamilton last month. (Various)

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie reckons Brendan Rodgers' side could rack up a record score against Rangers this weekend. Celtic's biggest win against their city rivals is a 7-1 League Cup final victory in 1957. "Brendan will be thinking 'let's see if we can beat them 7-0 or 8-0'," says McAvennie.

Dumbarton defender Mark Docherty concedes he was out of order in clashing with team-mate Stuart Carswell. "It was a heat of the moment thing," says Docherty. "I'm a passionate guy, I'm a born winner. Stuart's the same, he hates getting beat." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers can upset Celtic and win the Old Firm derby this weekend, says former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Scottish Sun)

Jorge Cadete, who scored 33 goals in his first full season at Celtic in 1996/97, says he will congratulate Moussa Dembele - who has netted 32 so far this term - when the French striker eclipses his haul. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Dalglish believes Rangers can improve - if they copy the director of football model he put in place at Celtic. "I really enjoyed it at Celtic," Dalglish says of his 1999 structure with head coach John Barnes.

"The set-up was fantastic through the youths and up into the reserves, who were really strong, and I'd like to think it worked in a similar way to how I'm saying it should work. Rangers must put in place what is going to be best and most helpful for them." (Daily Record)

Motherwell aim to have their new manager installed before this weekend's Premiership match at Aberdeen. The Fir Park club have received more than 50 applications for the managerial vacancy, as caretaker boss Steve Robinson mulls over his future. (The Herald)

Hibernian have warned supporters caught using pyrotechnics will be banned by the club. Smoke bombs have been thrown onto the pitch during recent games against Hearts and Ayr United. Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says: "The club are investigating several incidents involving pyrotechnics and pitch incursions.

"We ask that fans support the club without resorting to unacceptable behaviour..." (Various)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro believes the Edinburgh club have unearthed a gem in the form of teenage striker Rory Currie. "I think that his development should remain calm and gradual but it's very interesting for us," Cathro says. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland aim to exploit the "paralysing" pressure on an England team chasing a world record-equalling winning run this weekend - and make a little history of their own at Twickenham.

England have won 17 straight games - one shy of New Zealand's all-time record - while the Scots are seeking a first win at Twickenham since 1983 and a first Triple crown since 1990. (Daily Mail)