AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, MK Dons 0.
AFC Wimbledon claimed a historic victory on Tuesday as MK Dons' first visit to Kingsmeadow ended in defeat.
AFC Wimbledon were formed in 2002 by Wimbledon FC supporters dismayed by the Football Association's decision to allow their club to move to Milton Keynes.
And the reformed club did not acknowledge the 'Dons' part of their opponents' name in the pre-match programme for Tuesday's League Two game between the two sides.
After a tense first half, Jake Reeves struck just after the hour mark before Lyle Taylor added a quick-fire second to record AFC Wimbledon's first league victory over the Dons.
The hosts impressed in the first half, but had James Shea to thank on the half hour as he produced a brilliant save to tip away Harvey Barnes' curling effort from the left with Robbie Muirhead lurking.
Neal Ardley's side then made the breakthrough on the hour with midfielder Reeves finding the net from close range as Andy Barcham headed Taylor's deep cross into his path.
Taylor gave his side a two-goal cushion six minutes later as he latched onto a quick throw from the right before arrowing an unstoppable drive beyond David Martin.
The visitors almost reduced the deficit moments later but Shea once again produced a smart reflex save to stop Kieran Agard's effort from creeping in at his near post.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Shea
- 3Meades
- 22Kelly
- 6Robinson
- 32Charles
- 4Bulman
- 8ReevesBooked at 73mins
- 14SoaresSubstituted forParrettat 66'minutes
- 17Barcham
- 33TaylorSubstituted forPoleonat 79'minutes
- 9ElliottSubstituted forBarnettat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nightingale
- 10Poleon
- 18Parrett
- 19Fitzpatrick
- 23Barnett
- 24McDonnell
- 34Robertson
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 4Walsh
- 6UpsonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMaynardat 81'minutes
- 8Potter
- 24Tilney
- 12WilliamsBooked at 87mins
- 11O'KeefeBooked at 90mins
- 16MuirheadSubstituted forReevesat 60'minutes
- 18Barnes
- 23Downing
- 14Agard
Substitutes
- 7Ngombo
- 9Bowditch
- 10Reeves
- 17Powell
- 19Nicholls
- 21Brittain
- 28Maynard
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 4,112
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, MK Dons 0.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon).
Ben Tilney (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ben Tilney.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Elliott.
Booking
Stuart O'Keefe (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Darren Potter.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by George B Williams.
Booking
George B Williams (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Darius Charles.
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Maynard (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Nicky Maynard replaces Ed Upson.
Booking
Ed Upson (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dominic Poleon replaces Lyle Taylor.
Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ben Tilney.
Attempt missed. Stuart O'Keefe (MK Dons) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
Booking
Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Stuart O'Keefe (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James Shea.
Attempt saved. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, MK Dons 0. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ed Upson.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ben Tilney.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.