BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Hull: Craig Shakespeare praises resilient Foxes

Shakespeare praises 'resilient' Foxes

Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare says the Foxes showed great "resilience & character" in their 3-1 victory over Hull City.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.

Top videos

Video

Shakespeare praises 'resilient' Foxes

Video

Watch: India take England's final wicket to win third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Video

Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton

Video

Highlights: Defiant Buttler delays India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Buttler reaches 'brilliant' maiden Test century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Outstanding!' - Kohli removes Pope with 'beautiful' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Workout Wednesday - balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Video

Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club

Video

'Tentative' Jennings falls for 13

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired