Leyton Orient 0-3 Grimsby Town

Grimsby recorded their seventh away league win of the season with a convincing victory over League Two strugglers Leyton Orient.

Sam Jones gave the Mariners the lead after just seven minutes with a close-range header from Danny Andrew's cross.

The influential Jones was then involved in Grimsby's second goal after 71 minutes. The striker's powerful drive was saved by Charlie Grainger with his feet but the ball cannoned off Callum Kennedy into his own net.

Skipper Craig Disley then produced a sublime piece of skill to place the ball into the path of substitute Scott Vernon, who volleyed the ball into the net from six yards after 87 minutes.

In added time, the unfortunate Kennedy was denied a consolation goal when his long-rage effort struck a post.

