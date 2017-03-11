League One
MK Dons2Rochdale2

Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Rochdale

Rochdale's winless run extended to 10 games as Ben Reeves' injury-time strike saw MK Dons salvage a draw.

Dale twice took the lead, first through Steven Davies and then Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after Kieran Agard had levelled things up.

But, in the 91st minute, Reeves struck to give MK Dons confidence ahead of their trip to Kingsmeadow Stadium on Tuesday to take on AFC Wimbledon.

Keith Hill's side took a 16th-minute lead as Calvin Andrew's cross from the left caused havoc in the MK Dons defence and Davies' powerful header smacked back off the post before the 29-year-old was first to the rebound to head home his 13th goal of the season from close range.

The hosts clawed themselves back into the game on 70 minutes as Agard was first to Harvey Barnes' cross from the left to bundle the ball home for his 13th goal of the season.

Dale thought they had ended a run of nine games without a win thanks to Mendez-Laing's seventh goal of the season as the winger fired past David Martin in the MK goal from inside the box five minutes from time.

But Reeves' late strike salvaged a point for struggling MK, who themselves have now won only one of their last seven games.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 12Williams
  • 4Walsh
  • 23DowningSubstituted forPotterat 72'minutes
  • 24Tilney
  • 18Barnes
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 6UpsonBooked at 35mins
  • 10Reeves
  • 28MaynardSubstituted forNgomboat 60'minutes
  • 16MuirheadSubstituted forAgardat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Ngombo
  • 8Potter
  • 9Bowditch
  • 14Agard
  • 17Powell
  • 19Nicholls
  • 21Brittain

Rochdale

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Rafferty
  • 6McGahey
  • 4McNulty
  • 9Andrew
  • 14RathboneSubstituted forCanavanat 75'minutes
  • 24Allen
  • 27CannonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCampsat 64'minutes
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forThompsonat 25'minutes
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Canavan
  • 7Vincenti
  • 10Camps
  • 15Thompson
  • 25Logan
  • 28Morley
  • 32Kitching
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
10,569

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 2.

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 2, Rochdale 2. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, Rochdale 2. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Camps.

Attempt missed. Joe Walsh (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Thompson (Rochdale).

Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Niall Canavan replaces Oliver Rathbone.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Darren Potter replaces Paul Downing.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, Rochdale 1. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Tilney.

Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).

Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Maecky Ngombo (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ben Tilney.

Ben Tilney (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

Attempt saved. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Callum Camps replaces Andrew Cannon.

Harvey Barnes (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).

Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Maecky Ngombo replaces Nicky Maynard.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Robbie Muirhead.

Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Tilney (MK Dons).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd36219667402772
2Fleetwood361810854361864
3Bolton35189850311963
4Bradford371517549341562
5Scunthorpe3717101063432061
6Millwall35161095041958
7Southend361412105345854
8Bristol Rovers371412115654254
9Walsall371314104545053
10Oxford Utd35157134639752
11Rochdale34148125048250
12Peterborough37148155050050
13Wimbledon361114114746147
14Charlton371016114743446
15Northampton37137175460-646
16Gillingham371112145059-945
17MK Dons361111144747044
18Shrewsbury371110164051-1143
19Bury37118185464-1041
20Oldham37913152336-1340
21Port Vale34911143854-1638
22Swindon3799193753-1636
23Chesterfield3788213358-2532
24Coventry36511203056-2626
