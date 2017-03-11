Match ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 2.
Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Rochdale
-
- From the section Football
Rochdale's winless run extended to 10 games as Ben Reeves' injury-time strike saw MK Dons salvage a draw.
Dale twice took the lead, first through Steven Davies and then Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after Kieran Agard had levelled things up.
But, in the 91st minute, Reeves struck to give MK Dons confidence ahead of their trip to Kingsmeadow Stadium on Tuesday to take on AFC Wimbledon.
Keith Hill's side took a 16th-minute lead as Calvin Andrew's cross from the left caused havoc in the MK Dons defence and Davies' powerful header smacked back off the post before the 29-year-old was first to the rebound to head home his 13th goal of the season from close range.
The hosts clawed themselves back into the game on 70 minutes as Agard was first to Harvey Barnes' cross from the left to bundle the ball home for his 13th goal of the season.
Dale thought they had ended a run of nine games without a win thanks to Mendez-Laing's seventh goal of the season as the winger fired past David Martin in the MK goal from inside the box five minutes from time.
But Reeves' late strike salvaged a point for struggling MK, who themselves have now won only one of their last seven games.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 12Williams
- 4Walsh
- 23DowningSubstituted forPotterat 72'minutes
- 24Tilney
- 18Barnes
- 11O'Keefe
- 6UpsonBooked at 35mins
- 10Reeves
- 28MaynardSubstituted forNgomboat 60'minutes
- 16MuirheadSubstituted forAgardat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ngombo
- 8Potter
- 9Bowditch
- 14Agard
- 17Powell
- 19Nicholls
- 21Brittain
Rochdale
- 13Wilson
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 9Andrew
- 14RathboneSubstituted forCanavanat 75'minutes
- 24Allen
- 27CannonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCampsat 64'minutes
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 19DaviesSubstituted forThompsonat 25'minutes
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 5Canavan
- 7Vincenti
- 10Camps
- 15Thompson
- 25Logan
- 28Morley
- 32Kitching
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 10,569
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 2.
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Rochdale 2. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, Rochdale 2. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Camps.
Attempt missed. Joe Walsh (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Thompson (Rochdale).
Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Niall Canavan replaces Oliver Rathbone.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Darren Potter replaces Paul Downing.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, Rochdale 1. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Tilney.
Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Maecky Ngombo (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ben Tilney.
Ben Tilney (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Callum Camps replaces Andrew Cannon.
Harvey Barnes (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Maecky Ngombo replaces Nicky Maynard.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Robbie Muirhead.
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Tilney (MK Dons).