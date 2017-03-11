Match ends, Brentford 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
Brentford 0-1 Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield stayed in the automatic promotion race as Rajiv van La Parra's goal gave them victory at Brentford.
The winger beat keeper Daniel Bentley after cutting in from the flank and Nahki Wells almost made it two when he flicked a cross against the post.
Lasse Vibe fired over from close range for Brentford after the break and then hit the bar with a deflected shot.
Brentford had scored in their 11 previous Championship games, but the Town defence held firm to seal the win.
Their ninth away victory of the season kept Huddersfield in third place, six points behind Newcastle and Brighton with a game in hand on both, but with a vastly inferior goal difference.
The Terriers had Danny Ward back in goal after a midweek thigh injury and he had to be alert early on to keep out Jota's 25-yard effort after Philip Billing gave the ball away.
In an enterprising first half by both sides, Bees keeper Bentley made a fingertip save from Jack Payne, but was guilty of a bad error as La Parra's shot deflected in off his arms to give the visitors the lead.
Rico Henry flashed a shot inches wide in response, but Vibe squandered Brentford's best opportunity in the second half, clearing the bar with the goal at his mercy after Florian Jozefzoon cut the ball back.
Brentford boss Dean Smith told BBC Radio London: "They're a good team and for long periods we matched them. We allowed them too much time n the ball which is disappointing because we worked on that.
"It's a poor goal to give away, the shot's going straight into Daniel's hands and it's glanced off Harlee's head. We finished the game well, Sergi Canos should have had a free-kick on the edge of the box if not a penalty and I can't see much wrong with John Egan's header. either.
"I'm pleased with the endeavour, disappointed with quality and we took too many touches at times but when we beat the press we opened them up. We have to take those chances."
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds: "I think that we trust and believe together as a whole including stoppage time in what we are doing, we worked unbelievably hard and it was a great result and a massive three points.
"Of course, Brentford is a strong side that had opportunities as well, we usually have to kill the game earlier where we had good opportunities but we didn't use this.
"It was a good performance not a perfect one but a perfect result."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 2Colin
- 6DeanBooked at 38mins
- 14Egan
- 22Henry
- 15Woods
- 8YennarisSubstituted forHofmannat 81'minutes
- 23Jota
- 19SawyersSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 73'minutes
- 7JozefzoonSubstituted forCanosat 64'minutes
- 21Vibe
Substitutes
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 20Clarke
- 29Barbet
- 30Field
- 47Canos
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 2Smith
- 44Hefele
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 6Hogg
- 8BillingSubstituted forMooyat 57'minutes
- 9Kachunga
- 16PayneSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forCranieat 86'minutes
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 5Hudson
- 10Mooy
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 18Lolley
- 23Quaner
- 37Brown
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 11,278
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt blocked. Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Cranie replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces Nico Yennaris.
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Brentford).
Hand ball by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Florian Jozefzoon.
Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lasse Vibe (Brentford).
Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Egan (Brentford).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Colin.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Mooy replaces Philip Billing.
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Florian Jozefzoon.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Elias Kachunga.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.
Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Harlee Dean.