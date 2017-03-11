Championship
Brentford 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Rajiv van La Parra
Rajiv van La Parra scored his only previous goal this season back in August

Huddersfield stayed in the automatic promotion race as Rajiv van La Parra's goal gave them victory at Brentford.

The winger beat keeper Daniel Bentley after cutting in from the flank and Nahki Wells almost made it two when he flicked a cross against the post.

Lasse Vibe fired over from close range for Brentford after the break and then hit the bar with a deflected shot.

Brentford had scored in their 11 previous Championship games, but the Town defence held firm to seal the win.

Their ninth away victory of the season kept Huddersfield in third place, six points behind Newcastle and Brighton with a game in hand on both, but with a vastly inferior goal difference.

The Terriers had Danny Ward back in goal after a midweek thigh injury and he had to be alert early on to keep out Jota's 25-yard effort after Philip Billing gave the ball away.

In an enterprising first half by both sides, Bees keeper Bentley made a fingertip save from Jack Payne, but was guilty of a bad error as La Parra's shot deflected in off his arms to give the visitors the lead.

Rico Henry flashed a shot inches wide in response, but Vibe squandered Brentford's best opportunity in the second half, clearing the bar with the goal at his mercy after Florian Jozefzoon cut the ball back.

Brentford boss Dean Smith told BBC Radio London: "They're a good team and for long periods we matched them. We allowed them too much time n the ball which is disappointing because we worked on that.

"It's a poor goal to give away, the shot's going straight into Daniel's hands and it's glanced off Harlee's head. We finished the game well, Sergi Canos should have had a free-kick on the edge of the box if not a penalty and I can't see much wrong with John Egan's header. either.

"I'm pleased with the endeavour, disappointed with quality and we took too many touches at times but when we beat the press we opened them up. We have to take those chances."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds: "I think that we trust and believe together as a whole including stoppage time in what we are doing, we worked unbelievably hard and it was a great result and a massive three points.

"Of course, Brentford is a strong side that had opportunities as well, we usually have to kill the game earlier where we had good opportunities but we didn't use this.

"It was a good performance not a perfect one but a perfect result."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Colin
  • 6DeanBooked at 38mins
  • 14Egan
  • 22Henry
  • 15Woods
  • 8YennarisSubstituted forHofmannat 81'minutes
  • 23Jota
  • 19SawyersSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 73'minutes
  • 7JozefzoonSubstituted forCanosat 64'minutes
  • 21Vibe

Substitutes

  • 11Hofmann
  • 16Bonham
  • 17Kerschbaumer
  • 20Clarke
  • 29Barbet
  • 30Field
  • 47Canos

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 2Smith
  • 44Hefele
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 6Hogg
  • 8BillingSubstituted forMooyat 57'minutes
  • 9Kachunga
  • 16PayneSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
  • 17van La ParraSubstituted forCranieat 86'minutes
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 5Hudson
  • 10Mooy
  • 13Coleman
  • 14Cranie
  • 18Lolley
  • 23Quaner
  • 37Brown
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
11,278

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by John Egan.

Attempt blocked. Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Cranie replaces Rajiv van La Parra.

Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by John Egan.

Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces Nico Yennaris.

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.

Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).

Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Romaine Sawyers.

Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Maxime Colin (Brentford).

Hand ball by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Florian Jozefzoon.

Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lasse Vibe (Brentford).

Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).

Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Egan (Brentford).

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Colin.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Mooy replaces Philip Billing.

Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Florian Jozefzoon.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Elias Kachunga.

Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).

Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.

Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.

Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Harlee Dean.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle37245870323877
2Brighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheff Wed371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston371511115145656
9Norwich37159136356754
10Derby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15QPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton371011163648-1241
19Nottm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham3745283282-5017
View full Championship table

