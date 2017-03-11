Brentford 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Rajiv van La Parra scored his only previous goal this season back in August

Huddersfield stayed in the automatic promotion race as Rajiv van La Parra's goal gave them victory at Brentford.

The winger beat keeper Daniel Bentley after cutting in from the flank and Nahki Wells almost made it two when he flicked a cross against the post.

Lasse Vibe fired over from close range for Brentford after the break and then hit the bar with a deflected shot.

Brentford had scored in their 11 previous Championship games, but the Town defence held firm to seal the win.

Most away wins in Championship this season 13 - Newcastle

9 - Brighton

9 - Huddersfield

Their ninth away victory of the season kept Huddersfield in third place, six points behind Newcastle and Brighton with a game in hand on both, but with a vastly inferior goal difference.

The Terriers had Danny Ward back in goal after a midweek thigh injury and he had to be alert early on to keep out Jota's 25-yard effort after Philip Billing gave the ball away.

In an enterprising first half by both sides, Bees keeper Bentley made a fingertip save from Jack Payne, but was guilty of a bad error as La Parra's shot deflected in off his arms to give the visitors the lead.

Rico Henry flashed a shot inches wide in response, but Vibe squandered Brentford's best opportunity in the second half, clearing the bar with the goal at his mercy after Florian Jozefzoon cut the ball back.

Brentford boss Dean Smith told BBC Radio London: "They're a good team and for long periods we matched them. We allowed them too much time n the ball which is disappointing because we worked on that.

"It's a poor goal to give away, the shot's going straight into Daniel's hands and it's glanced off Harlee's head. We finished the game well, Sergi Canos should have had a free-kick on the edge of the box if not a penalty and I can't see much wrong with John Egan's header. either.

"I'm pleased with the endeavour, disappointed with quality and we took too many touches at times but when we beat the press we opened them up. We have to take those chances."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds: "I think that we trust and believe together as a whole including stoppage time in what we are doing, we worked unbelievably hard and it was a great result and a massive three points.

"Of course, Brentford is a strong side that had opportunities as well, we usually have to kill the game earlier where we had good opportunities but we didn't use this.

"It was a good performance not a perfect one but a perfect result."