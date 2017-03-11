Leeds United 0-0 Queens Park Rangers

Rob Green joined Leeds United in July 2016 after he was released by Queens Park Rangers

Rob Green made a fine first-half save on his 600th league appearance to help Leeds extend their unbeaten run to six games with a goalless draw against QPR.

The 37-year-old ex-England keeper crucially denied Conor Washington after the striker turned into space in the 14th minute to race clear on goal.

While Alex Smithies foiled Alfonso Pedraza soon after, promotion hopefuls Leeds failed muster a shot on target.

After the break, Washington lashed another chance wide from 15 yards.

The draw sees Leeds slip five points adrift of West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield in third spot, after the Terriers beat Brentford 1-0 away from home.

Huddersfield also have a game in hand over the Elland Road club.

However, fourth-placed Leeds are now two points clear of Reading in fifth after the Berkshire club were beaten 3-0 at Preston.

Ian Holloway's QPR, who pressed throughout at Elland Road and looked the more likely side to claim victory, collected their seventh point from a possible nine in the last week, but slip one spot to 15th in the table.

Leeds boss Garry Monk: "There are no excuses from us, we didn't do enough to win the game. We were below the standards, especially at Elland Road, of what we usually set.

"The positives are that we kept a clean sheet and we got a point. It extends our unbeaten run. this group will always respond, we are all in it together and will win and lose together. You always get ups and down.

"We have nine games left and we have to have a better level next week. We were trying to push in the closing stages and you can see that the commitment is there. Other teams around us lost and this is another useful point."

QPR boss Ian Holloway: "I'm so pleased with that performance. A point was the least we deserved. The boys were brilliant against a good side.

"We carved out the better chances. Our game-plan was to counter and take the game to them. And that's what we did. Apart from taking the chances, we did everything we could. To come here and play like that, wow.

"We applied ourselves brilliantly against of the best teams in this league. On another day, we take all three points."