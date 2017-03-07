Match ends, Arsenal 1, FC Bayern München 5.
Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich
Ten-man Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh successive season following a second-half capitulation against Bayern Munich.
A debated decision in the 53rd minute shattered any hopes of the Gunners becoming the first side in Champions League history to overturn a four-goal deficit, having also lost the first leg in Germany 5-1.
They led through Theo Walcott's stunning 20th-minute goal, before Bayern were awarded a penalty that also resulted in the sending off of defender Laurent Koscielny.
The France centre-back was initially shown a yellow card by referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos for his foul on Robert Lewandowski inside the area - but it was upgraded to a red once he decided Koscielny made no attempt to win the ball.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger looked perplexed by the sudden change of heart by the official.
Lewandowski placed his spot-kick beyond the reach of David Ospina to give Bayern a 6-2 aggregate lead and effectively kill off the tie.
The home side then folded as Bayern scored four goals in 17 minutes. Arjen Robben robbed Alexis Sanchez of the ball and beat Ospina, before Douglas Costa made it 3-1 with a stunning solo goal.
Fellow midfielder Arturo Vidal grabbed a late double, first with an impudent chip before slotting in from Costa's square pass.
How bad was it? The stats
- The 10-2 aggregate defeat is the worst suffered by an English side in the Champions League
- It was Arsenal's biggest home loss since November 1998 (5-0 against Chelsea in the League Cup)
- Only one Champions League tie has seen a greater margin of victory for a team - Bayern Munich v Sporting Lisbon (12-1, 2009)
Wenger's men fall apart again
If this was to be Wenger's final outing in the Champions League with Arsenal then what an embarrassing final act.
Few expected the Gunners to perform a miracle, but they did at least expect to take the fight to the German giants.
Aside from the goal, Walcott also went close when Manuel Neuer saved his effort and Olivier Giroud hit the base of the post with a header.
Walcott was also denied a penalty after it appeared that Xabi Alonso had fouled him.
But Bayern rarely looked stretched and bided their time before punishing an error-strewn second-half display by the home side.
Bayern punish downtrodden Gunners
Some might debate whether Koscielny deserved a straight red but, under new laws regarding penalties, the referee was right to amend his initial decision to award the defender a yellow.
The Gunners' similarly folded when the Frenchman came off injured in the first leg with the scores 1-1.
Arsenal's initial target of scoring four goals would have still taken the contest into extra time. Any chance of that happening ended when Robben nipped in to take the ball away from the feet of Sanchez, who was inexplicably trying to play the ball on the edge of his own area.
The team lost heart thereafter and allowed Costa to run 50 yards before the Brazilian cut inside and curled in a brilliant 20-yard strike.
Vidal's double came late and in quick succession. First an error by Shkodran Mustafi was punished with a cheeky dink, before the Chile midfielder tapped in Costa's pass.
The final whistle could not come soon enough for Wenger and his team.
|Arsenal's last-16 hoodoo
|Season
|Opponent
|Aggregate score
|2010-11
|Barcelona
|3-4
|2011-12
|Milan
|3-4
|2012-13
|Bayern Munich
|3-3 (Bayern win on away goals)
|2013-14
|Bayern Munich
|1-3
|2014-15
|Monaco
|3-3 (Monaco win on away goals)
|2015-16
|Barcelona
|1-5
|2016-17
|Bayern Munich
|2-10
Wenger's week just got worse
While Bayern carried out their own protest against ticket prices by throwing toilet rolls on to the pitch, the main attention was on the 'Wenger Out' demonstration before kick-off.
A large gathering of fans made it known outside the ground that they did not want the Frenchman in charge of the club.
Wenger has yet to decide whether to accept the contract extension or leave the club he has managed since 1996.
This week's saga surrounding Sanchez, the protests and finally now this heavy defeat might have brought the 67-year-old closer to making up his mind.
Man of the match - Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 24Bellerín
- 20Mustafi
- 6KoscielnyBooked at 53mins
- 18Monreal
- 29XhakaBooked at 78mins
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainBooked at 61mins
- 8RamseySubstituted forCoquelinat 72'minutes
- 14WalcottBooked at 39mins
- 12GiroudSubstituted forÖzilat 72'minutes
- 7SánchezSubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 5Gabriel
- 9Pérez
- 11Özil
- 33Cech
- 34Coquelin
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 44mins
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaBooked at 39mins
- 14Alonso
- 23Vidal
- 10RobbenSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 71'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forKimmichat 79'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 79'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 18Bernat
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
- Attendance:
- 59,911
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, FC Bayern München 5.
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, FC Bayern München 5. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, FC Bayern München 4. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xabi Alonso with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Franck Ribéry.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, FC Bayern München 3. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafinha following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Lucas Pérez replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mesut Özil replaces Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa replaces Arjen Robben.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, FC Bayern München 2. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by David Ospina.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by David Ospina.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a through ball.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xabi Alonso.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Booking
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Arjen Robben is caught offside.
Offside, Arsenal. Theo Walcott tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.