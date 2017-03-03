Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Fernando Torres: Atletico Madrid striker 'stable & conscious' after head injury
Atletico Madrid say striker Fernando Torres is "stable, conscious and lucid" in hospital after suffering a head injury in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo.
The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker fell heavily in an 85th-minute aerial challenge with Alex Bergantinos.
The Spain international, 32, will have more tests on Friday, but Atletico confirmed scans showed he has "no traumatic alterations or injuries".
Torres said: "It was just a scare. I hope to come back very soon."
Players from both teams immediately rushed to Torres and called for medical help.
He was assisted for several minutes by doctors before being taken off on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.
Speaking at his post-match news conference, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he was "worried and nervous" when the incident happened.
"We heard the blow from the bench, we saw how he fell and we were afraid," he said. "We didn't know if that noise was Fernando's neck or not."
Atletico finished the game with 10 men, having used all three substitutes, but earned a point thanks to Antoine Griezmann's stunning 30-yard strike.
Deportivo had taken an early lead in Pepe Mel's first game in charge when Florin Andone capitalised on a poor Jan Oblak goal-kick.
"Everybody was speechless in the dressing room because of what happened," said Griezmann.
"In the end I do not care about the result. I just want to know what's up with Fernando and hopefully he's fine. And he gets back to us soon."
Atletico left-back Filipe Luis added: "It's very ugly to see it, we were all scared but at least the news we have received so far is good and the most important thing is that Fernando is well."
The draw leaves Atletico fourth in La Liga - 11 adrift of leaders Barcelona - while Deportivo are now 17th.
Line-ups
Dep La Coruña
- 1Lux
- 2Moreno Fuertes
- 14Arribas
- 12Junior
- 16Correia PintoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSanabria Ruizat 82'minutes
- 22Borges
- 5Mosquera
- 19Fajr
- 8ColakSubstituted forBergantiños Garcíaat 76'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 23KakutaSubstituted forNavarroat 54'minutes
- 10AndoneBooked at 14mins
Substitutes
- 3Navarro
- 4Bergantiños García
- 7Joselu
- 11Gil
- 13Tyton
- 15Sanabria Ruiz
- 21Vilela Gama
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24Giménez
- 2GodínBooked at 74mins
- 3Filipe Luís
- 22Partey
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 6KokeSubstituted forGaitánat 57'minutes
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCarrascoat 57'minutes
- 21GameiroSubstituted forTorresat 65'minutesSubstituted forat 89'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 9Torres
- 10Carrasco
- 15Savic
- 19Hernández
- 23Gaitán
- 27Caio Henrique
- Referee:
- Carlos Clos Gómez
- Attendance:
- 19,992
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
Faycal Fajr (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Diego Godín is caught offside.
Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Navarro (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Fernando Torres went off injured after Atlético de Madrid had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Álex Bergantiños (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Bergantiños (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick on the right wing.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Celso Borges (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Laure replaces Luisinho because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luisinho (Deportivo de La Coruña) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás Gaitán.
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by José Giménez.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Faycal Fajr (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Álex Bergantiños replaces Emre Colak.
Attempt missed. Faycal Fajr (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Colak following a set piece situation.
Booking
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Emre Colak (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Navarro (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.