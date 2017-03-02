Partick Thistle's Liam Lindsay: 'I may need to leave to win Scotland call'

Lindsay has scored seven goals this season, the latest in their win over Hearts

Scottish Cup quarter-final - Aberdeen v Partick Thistle Date: Sunday, 5 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Pittodrie Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland; commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app.

Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay says he may have to move to a bigger club before he gains international recognition with Scotland.

The centre-back has scored seven goals in 31 games for Thistle this season.

But the 21-year-old, a consistent performer in their rise to the top six, has never been capped at any age level.

"It's quite sad to be honest. Bigger clubs have more power. It shouldn't really matter. If you're playing well, you should be looked at and called up."

Lindsay believes he should have been selected at under-21 level at least once, and has discussed the matter with Thistle boss Alan Archibald.

"Last year I always used to get notifications on Twitter as soon as the under-21 squad was announced, [people] saying 'why is he not in the squad?'"

"Obviously you think about it, and you're thinking 'should I be in the squad?'"

"To be honest, I think I should have been in at least one. But that's not my call to make.

"I'm just really focusing on playing first-team football to be honest right now. I see on Twitter people saying about Scotland but I just ignore it. If it happens - great. If it doesn't, just keep plodding on.

"Maybe the club I'm at, [it's] small compared to other clubs in the league. I just take it as that."

Lindsay has been in impressive form as part of a defensive back three that has kept clean sheets in each of the last four games.

The 6ft 3in defender believes Partick's low profile as Glasgow's 'third club' means players will struggle for international recognition, a view shared by Archibald.

"He's the one that said [it's] because we're at Thistle," Lindsay added. That's probably why I'm not getting it.

"He just said to keep working and keep doing what you're doing because you're not that far away."

Next up for Lindsay is a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, but in the long term his aim is to further his career south of the border.

"[My aim is] play at the highest level you can, whatever that may be. The English Premier League, that's the highest. Realistically, [I'm] looking to head down south. That's where you get the recognition and obviously the money is better.

"A few caps wouldn't be bad as well - play as much I can for Scotland, and play in the English Premier League."