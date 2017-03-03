Derry City's first game at Maginn Park abandoned because of floodlight failure

Referee Neil Doyle had no choice but to abandon the Maginn Park game

Derry City's first game at their new temporary home Maginn Park in Buncrana against Limerick had to be abandoned because of floodlight failure.

The sides were level at 1-1 in Friday's Premier Division game when the lights went out after 25 minutes just after prolonged rain had finally stopped.

It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 21 March at the same venue.

Dean Clarke had put Limerick ahead on six minutes before Ronan Curtis equalised 12 minutes later.

Around 20 minutes after the game was halted, the ground was then evacuated.

Derry City are due to play all their domestic league and cup games at the county Donegal venue this season because of redevelopment work at the Brandywell.

While the Maginn Park pitch looked to be holding up well despite the heavy rain, the floodlights failure meant that it was a very unsatisfactory beginning to Derry's stay in Buncrana.