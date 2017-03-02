Ron Flowers: Burnley sign World Cup winner's grandson Harry

From the section

Half-back Ron Flowers (top right) scored 10 goals for England

Burnley have signed the grandson of 1966 World Cup winner Ron Flowers.

Defender Harry Flowers, 20, has joined the Premier League side from ninth-tier Brocton, of the Midland League's top flight, on a contract until June 2018.

Ron Flowers earned 49 caps for England and was a non-playing member of Sir Alf Ramsey's winning squad, eventually being awarded a winners' medal in 2009.

The Clarets also announced the signing of 17-year-old striker Harry Limb from Wisbech Town, also in the ninth tier.