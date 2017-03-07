Match ends, Fulham 1, Leeds United 1.
Fulham 1-1 Leeds United
Tom Cairney scored in injury time to deny Leeds victory and extend Fulham's unbeaten run to six Championship games.
The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as Tim Ream sliced an attempted clearance past goalkeeper David Button.
Neeskens Kebano seemed to have made it 1-1 with a shot that bounced down off the crossbar, but a goal was not given.
Leeds' Kalvin Phillips received a second yellow for a poor tackle on Scott Parker, before Cairney curled in a strike to equalise with seconds left.
Fulham had won four of their previous five Championship games to move into seventh place, within five points of the play-off places, but went behind in unusual fashion after just four minutes.
Under pressure from Souleymane Doukara, Ream misjudged a volleyed clearance from Kyle Bartley's quickly taken free-kick and beat Button.
The hosts fought back immediately with Cairney firing narrowly wide from a well-worked free-kick before Kebano's powerful strike off the underside of the crossbar was deemed not to have crossed the line.
Alfonso Pedraza had two chances to double Leeds' advantage, but the Spanish winger spurned two one-on-one opportunities, seeing one saved by Button and one come back off a post.
Phillips was dismissed as injury time approached and Rob Green looked to have earned a third straight win for fourth-placed Leeds when he saved from Gohi Cyriac's header, but Cairney had the final say.
The Cottagers' captain picked out the top corner from the edge of the area to maintain the five-point gap to sixth place, following Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Burton.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "I'm really proud how we played. We actually scored two and we deserved three points.
"We made an accidental start with the own goal and we scored a legal score, but he referee does not see the situation. Then Tom scores a fantastic goal.
"We played all the football and created many, many chances. We shot 23 times on goal. We won only one point, but deserve three."
Leeds manager Garry Monk: "We had a game plan and followed it excellently against a good side who have been free-scoring here. It feels like a sucker punch with the way it came at the end very end, but that's football.
"You have to take it on the chin. It was a good point against a very good side. We needed a second goal and the ball hit the post which would have done it. That would have sealed the game for us.
"Things went for and against them and us. It's another performance and a point to where we want to go."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3MaloneSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 61'minutes
- 14JohansenBooked at 35mins
- 6McDonaldBooked at 32minsSubstituted forParkerat 74'minutes
- 24Aluko
- 10CairneyBooked at 90mins
- 7Kebano
- 25MartinSubstituted forCyriacat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 8Parker
- 9Cyriac
- 15Madl
- 17R Sigurdsson
- 30R Sessegnon
Leeds
- 1Green
- 28Berardi
- 5Bartley
- 18Jansson
- 21Taylor
- 26Bridcutt
- 23PhillipsBooked at 89mins
- 24SackoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBarrowat 60'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 7RoofeSubstituted forVieiraat 87'minutes
- 29Pedraza SagSubstituted forDallasat 82'minutes
- 11Doukara
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 10Antonsson
- 12Silvestri
- 15Dallas
- 19Hernández
- 25Vieira
- 27Barrow
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 22,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Leeds United 1.
Booking
Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Leeds United 1. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Modou Barrow (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Cyriac (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) for a bad foul.
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Kemar Roofe.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Alfonso.
Attempt missed. Scott Parker (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Modou Barrow (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Modou Barrow (Leeds United).
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Scott Parker (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt blocked. Cyriac (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Parker.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cyriac replaces Chris Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Scott Parker replaces Kevin McDonald.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfonso.
Alfonso (Leeds United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.