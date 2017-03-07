Fulham 1-1 Leeds United

Tom Cairney's eighth Championship goal of the season earned Fulham a late point

Tom Cairney scored in injury time to deny Leeds victory and extend Fulham's unbeaten run to six Championship games.

The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as Tim Ream sliced an attempted clearance past goalkeeper David Button.

Neeskens Kebano seemed to have made it 1-1 with a shot that bounced down off the crossbar, but a goal was not given.

Leeds' Kalvin Phillips received a second yellow for a poor tackle on Scott Parker, before Cairney curled in a strike to equalise with seconds left.

Fulham had won four of their previous five Championship games to move into seventh place, within five points of the play-off places, but went behind in unusual fashion after just four minutes.

Under pressure from Souleymane Doukara, Ream misjudged a volleyed clearance from Kyle Bartley's quickly taken free-kick and beat Button.

The hosts fought back immediately with Cairney firing narrowly wide from a well-worked free-kick before Kebano's powerful strike off the underside of the crossbar was deemed not to have crossed the line.

Alfonso Pedraza had two chances to double Leeds' advantage, but the Spanish winger spurned two one-on-one opportunities, seeing one saved by Button and one come back off a post.

Phillips was dismissed as injury time approached and Rob Green looked to have earned a third straight win for fourth-placed Leeds when he saved from Gohi Cyriac's header, but Cairney had the final say.

The Cottagers' captain picked out the top corner from the edge of the area to maintain the five-point gap to sixth place, following Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Burton.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "I'm really proud how we played. We actually scored two and we deserved three points.

"We made an accidental start with the own goal and we scored a legal score, but he referee does not see the situation. Then Tom scores a fantastic goal.

"We played all the football and created many, many chances. We shot 23 times on goal. We won only one point, but deserve three."

Leeds manager Garry Monk: "We had a game plan and followed it excellently against a good side who have been free-scoring here. It feels like a sucker punch with the way it came at the end very end, but that's football.

"You have to take it on the chin. It was a good point against a very good side. We needed a second goal and the ball hit the post which would have done it. That would have sealed the game for us.

"Things went for and against them and us. It's another performance and a point to where we want to go."