Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Aston Villa 0.
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Aston Villa
Promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town claimed a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa in a tight contest.
Villa had the best openings in the first half, with Conor Hourihane firing over from six yards out and Henri Lansbury hitting the bar from 18 yards.
But the Terriers took the lead when Tommy Smith fired in a low shot from Aaron Mooy's corner.
James Chester headed over from Lansbury's free-kick as Town, who remain third, comfortably held out.
Villa came into the game off the back of three consecutive wins and started well, with James Bree forcing a good low save from Joel Coleman.
Hourihane should have scored when played in by Jonathan Kodjia, while Lansbury was unlucky to see his strike come back off an upright.
Town improved after the break but had not forced Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone into a save before Smith's low effort flew across the box and into the bottom corner.
A tired Villa pushed for an equaliser in the dying minutes but never really threatened to rescue a point.
Huddersfield manager David Wagner: "It was important that we made a statement after the defeat against Newcastle and we did that.
"It is my job to improve players, but there is a lot more to come from them and I want them to become better still. They are greedy and hungry to learn and that is what I like."
"It was not possible to play football on the pitch and we had to go more direct and it's great that the players can adapt to what they need to do. It's a great three points for us against a very aggressive and strong opponent."
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce: "I can't fault the endeavour and effort of the players and because of that we should have won the game.
"We looked a very decent team and deserved more for that display. Our Achilles heel was that we didn't take our chances.
"We had some big opportunities and we thought we had calmed the storm and were looking comfortable. Unfortunately, we lost our concentration and conceded the goal. It was a training ground routine and we knew all about it - we should have defended it better."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 13Coleman
- 2Smith
- 44Hefele
- 26Schindler
- 15LöweBooked at 26mins
- 6Hogg
- 10MooyBooked at 67mins
- 9Kachunga
- 37BrownSubstituted forWellsat 68'minutes
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forCranieat 84'minutes
- 23QuanerBooked at 87minsSubstituted forBillingat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Billing
- 14Cranie
- 16Payne
- 18Lolley
- 21Wells
- 27Stankovic
- 39Coddington
Aston Villa
- 34Johnstone
- 16Bree
- 12Chester
- 2BakerBooked at 83mins
- 3TaylorBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBlackett-Taylorat 87'minutes
- 25JedinakBooked at 29mins
- 37Adomah
- 5Lansbury
- 14Hourihane
- 23AmaviSubstituted forDavisat 81'minutes
- 26KodjiaBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 4Richards
- 6Elphick
- 22Gardner
- 31Bunn
- 35Blackett-Taylor
- 36O'Hare
- 39Davis
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 20,584
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Aston Villa 0.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Baker.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing replaces Collin Quaner.
Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Corey Taylor replaces Neil Taylor.
Booking
Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).
Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Cranie replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Booking
Nathan Baker (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Baker (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Keinan Davis replaces Jordan Amavi.
Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak tries a through ball, but James Chester is caught offside.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. James Chester (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).
James Bree (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).
James Bree (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Aston Villa 0. Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells replaces Isaiah Brown.
Booking
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Aston Villa).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.