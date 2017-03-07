Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Barnsley 1.
Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Barnsley
-
- From the section Football
Queens Park Rangers made it four wins in five Championship games with a clinical victory over Barnsley.
QPR's top scorer Idrissa Sylla gave the hosts the lead early on, touching in Yeni Ngbakoto's cross.
James Perch struck the crossbar, but Barnsley went close through Adam Armstrong and Marley Watkins.
Barnsley's Angus MacDonald turned into his own net before Tom Bradshaw rounded Alex Smithies to make it 2-1, but QPR held on to move into 14th place.
Ian Holloway returned as QPR manager on 11 November with the west London side in 17th place, six points above the drop zone, but he has turned their fortunes around to guide them away from relegation trouble.
By contrast, Barnsley have now won just one of their last eight Championship fixtures and are 11th, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.
Sylla opened the scoring after seven minutes in bizarre fashion, inadvertently turning in a cross, but the away side responded and threatened an equaliser through volleys from Josh Scowen and Alex Mowatt.
Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies had to be alert to keep out Ngbakoto's shot before Perch struck the woodwork with a header from Luke Freeman's cross.
However, it was Barnsley who had the better chances in the first half, with Armstrong smashing over and Watkins going close three times - Jake Bidwell's clearance off the line the closest he came to equalising.
Barnsley were made to pay for their profligacy when MacDonald slid in for 2-0 under pressure from Sylla and substitute Bradshaw's well-taken goal was ultimately in vain as the in-form hosts saw the game out.
QPR manager Ian Holloway:
"I'm very pleased I can make five changes and the team play as well as that. It's a good feeling in that dressing room.
"It proves to me that the group are enjoying what they're doing and have accepted my decisions fantastically well.
"We've rested a couple who will be playing on Saturday and we're starting to feel like we're not a bad unit."
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:
"They had two shots on target and scored two goals. We had chances in the first half and were loose in front of goal. It could have been a totally different matter had we got back on level terms.
"We had chances and you have got to take them. It has to be clinical at one end and ruthless and really tight at the other.
"In possession we were okay and we created lots of chances, but we didn't take them and that's always going to be a problem."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 24PerchBooked at 14minsSubstituted forFurlongat 48'minutes
- 5Onuoha
- 4Hall
- 3BidwellBooked at 83mins
- 21Luongo
- 41ManningBooked at 86mins
- 2Freeman
- 15WszolekSubstituted forWashingtonat 70'minutes
- 40Sylla
- 23N'GbakotoSubstituted forMorrisonat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Washington
- 10Goss
- 13Ingram
- 16Doughty
- 17Smith
- 29Furlong
- 49Morrison
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 17Yiadom
- 4Roberts
- 5MacDonald
- 38Elder
- 6Scowen
- 36James
- 27MowattSubstituted forBradshawat 45'minutes
- 40KentSubstituted forHammillat 73'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 15WatkinsSubstituted forHedgesat 73'minutes
- 32Armstrong
Substitutes
- 7Hammill
- 10Moncur
- 13Townsend
- 18Jackson
- 20Bradshaw
- 29Jones
- 34Hedges
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 11,635
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Barnsley 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Scowen.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Idrissa Sylla.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ravel Morrison replaces Yeni N'Gbakoto.
Booking
Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
Matthew James (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).
Dangerous play by Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers).
Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barnsley. Andy Yiadom tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
Booking
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeni N'Gbakoto.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Barnsley 1. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers).
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Hammill.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Adam Hammill.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Adam Hammill replaces Ryan Kent.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Hedges replaces Marley Watkins.
Offside, Barnsley. Marc Roberts tries a through ball, but Adam Armstrong is caught offside.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.