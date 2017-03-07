Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Barnsley

Idrissa Sylla's eighth league goal of the season gave QPR the lead after seven minutes

Queens Park Rangers made it four wins in five Championship games with a clinical victory over Barnsley.

QPR's top scorer Idrissa Sylla gave the hosts the lead early on, touching in Yeni Ngbakoto's cross.

James Perch struck the crossbar, but Barnsley went close through Adam Armstrong and Marley Watkins.

Barnsley's Angus MacDonald turned into his own net before Tom Bradshaw rounded Alex Smithies to make it 2-1, but QPR held on to move into 14th place.

Ian Holloway returned as QPR manager on 11 November with the west London side in 17th place, six points above the drop zone, but he has turned their fortunes around to guide them away from relegation trouble.

By contrast, Barnsley have now won just one of their last eight Championship fixtures and are 11th, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.

Sylla opened the scoring after seven minutes in bizarre fashion, inadvertently turning in a cross, but the away side responded and threatened an equaliser through volleys from Josh Scowen and Alex Mowatt.

Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies had to be alert to keep out Ngbakoto's shot before Perch struck the woodwork with a header from Luke Freeman's cross.

However, it was Barnsley who had the better chances in the first half, with Armstrong smashing over and Watkins going close three times - Jake Bidwell's clearance off the line the closest he came to equalising.

Barnsley were made to pay for their profligacy when MacDonald slid in for 2-0 under pressure from Sylla and substitute Bradshaw's well-taken goal was ultimately in vain as the in-form hosts saw the game out.

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"I'm very pleased I can make five changes and the team play as well as that. It's a good feeling in that dressing room.

"It proves to me that the group are enjoying what they're doing and have accepted my decisions fantastically well.

"We've rested a couple who will be playing on Saturday and we're starting to feel like we're not a bad unit."

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"They had two shots on target and scored two goals. We had chances in the first half and were loose in front of goal. It could have been a totally different matter had we got back on level terms.

"We had chances and you have got to take them. It has to be clinical at one end and ruthless and really tight at the other.

"In possession we were okay and we created lots of chances, but we didn't take them and that's always going to be a problem."