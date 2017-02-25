BBC Sport - West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe 'disappointed' to miss out on point
Howe 'disappointed' to miss out on point
- From the section Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the Cherries "dominated possession" and he's "disappointed" not to get a point in their 2-1 defeat against West Brom.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired