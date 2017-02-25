BBC Sport - West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe 'disappointed' to miss out on point

Howe 'disappointed' to miss out on point

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the Cherries "dominated possession" and he's "disappointed" not to get a point in their 2-1 defeat against West Brom.

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Howe 'disappointed' to miss out on point

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Ronaldo's red card reprieve

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mladenovic beats Watson - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, Rodriguez inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired